WD_Black 1TB SN770M SSD is only $84 —its lowest price ever

If you have a gaming handheld like the Steam Deck of ROG Ally , you should strongly consider expanding your storage. These handhelds are limited in how much you can take with you, so snagging a quality SSD can make a huge difference when gaming on the go. Today, we have a wonderful discount to share on Western Digital's WD_Black 1TB SN770M SSD . It usually goes for around $129, but today, it's listed at $84—its lowest price to date.

We reviewed the WD_Black SN770M SSD in late 2023, and it was considered the portable gaming system SSD champion. It has notable performance, scoring 4 out of 5 stars in our overall review. Although it stands out operationally, the SSD can run a bit hot. We weren't too enthusiastic about its debut price of $129, but today's discount makes it one of the best SSDs for handheld gaming consoles.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN770M SSD: now $84 at Amazon (was $129)

The WD_Black SN770M 1TB SSD is currently marked down to its lowest price ever. Aimed specifically at handheld gaming devices, this SSD has an M.2 2230 with read/write speeds up to 5150/4900 MBps.

This offer is for the 1TB edition, but other capacities are available, as well, all of which conform to the same M.2 2230 form factor. With the WD_Black SN770 M, you can expect read/write speeds as high as 5150/4900 MBps. This gaming SSD is also PCIe 4.0 x4 compatible and uses a SanDisk 20-82-10081-A1 controller.