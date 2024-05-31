WD_Black 1TB SN770M SSD is only $84 —its lowest price ever

If you have a gaming handheld like the Steam Deck of ROG Ally, you should strongly consider expanding your storage. These handhelds are limited in how much you can take with you, so snagging a quality SSD can make a huge difference when gaming on the go. Today, we have a wonderful discount to share on Western Digital's WD_Black 1TB SN770M SSD. It usually goes for around $129, but today, it's listed at $84—its lowest price to date.
We reviewed the WD_Black SN770M SSD in late 2023, and it was considered the portable gaming system SSD champion. It has notable performance, scoring 4 out of 5 stars in our overall review. Although it stands out operationally, the SSD can run a bit hot. We weren't too enthusiastic about its debut price of $129, but today's discount makes it one of the best SSDs for handheld gaming consoles.
WD_BLACK 1TB SN770M SSD: now $84 at Amazon (was $129)
The WD_Black SN770M 1TB SSD is currently marked down to its lowest price ever. Aimed specifically at handheld gaming devices, this SSD has an M.2 2230 with read/write speeds up to 5150/4900 MBps.
This offer is for the 1TB edition, but other capacities are available, as well, all of which conform to the same M.2 2230 form factor. With the WD_Black SN770 M, you can expect read/write speeds as high as 5150/4900 MBps. This gaming SSD is also PCIe 4.0 x4 compatible and uses a SanDisk 20-82-10081-A1 controller.
The purchase comes with a 5-year Western Digital warranty that voids should the drive reach 600 TBW. Visit the WD_Black 1TB SN770M SSD product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.
Ash Hill is a Freelance News and Features Writer with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.
