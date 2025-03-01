DeepSeek brings disruption to AI-optimized parallel file systems, releases powerful new open-source Fire-Flyer File System
3FS brings a new paradigm for AI-HPC training servers, prioritizing random reads above all else
DeepSeek AI has made its Fire-Flyer Fire System (3FS) parallel file system fully open-source this week, as part of its Open Source Week event. The disruptive AI company from China brags that 3FS can hit 7.3 TB/s aggregate read throughput in its own server data clusters, where DeepSeek has been using 3FS to organize its servers since at least 2019.
3FS is a Linux-based parallel file system designed for use in AI-HPC operations, where many data storage servers are being constantly accessed by GPU nodes for training LLMs. 3FS is unique from other file systems thanks largely to its almost singular prioritization of random read speeds above all else, and almost completely ignoring read caching.
When training AI models, compute units need to access random training data constantly, and reading this data is a one-time-only process. Therefore, a read cache is nearly useless and is largely done away with by 3FS. In fact, using the read cache when training LLMs may be potentially harmful; as LLMs are basically just super-tuned inference machines, reading the same data in the same order repeatedly has the potential to link completely different data as a set to the language model.
The team responsible for operating one of DeepSeek's deep learning clusters, Fire-Flyer 2, published this paper last August outlining using 3FS in the custom-built system. In Fire-Flyer 2, DeepSeek utilized 180 storage nodes, each loaded with 16 16TB SSDs and two 200Gbps NUCs. These nodes served 10,000 PCIe Nvidia A100 GPUs, built out in much cheaper servers than Nvidia's proprietary DGX-A100 products.
Across the whole array, DeepSeek claims it benchmarked 3FS's performance at 6.6 TB/s, while also running training tasks in the background that added an additional 1.4TB/s of read throughput. In comparison, competitor file system Ceph only reached speeds of 1.1 TB/s read throughput (on a server with 68 nodes, loaded with 10 16TB SSDs and 2 x 100 Gbps networking) for the first time in early 2024.
3FS was credited as a crucial part of DeepSeek's software stack for training DeepSeek AI in the above paper, as tested on the Fire-Flyer 2 HPC solution that achieved 80% of the performance of Nvidia's DGX-A100 server solution for 50% of the price and 60% of the power draw.
Those curious about trying out the Fire-Flyer File System and its random-read-forward style for AI-HPC solutions can find the full download on DeepSeek's Github page. We'd be surprised if this new open-source system does not become a hit for enthusiasts and enterprise AI-HPC users alike, though it may have to overcome some level of anti-Chinese tech fear to hit blockbuster status.
I am reminded of the substantial kernel optimizations Facebook/Meta contributed on storage I/O. At the time, I didn't connect this to AI, but perhaps that was among the driving factors:
https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-14M-IOPS-Per-Core (2022-03-23)
https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-Caching-Time-Block-IO (2024-01-06)
https://www.phoronix.com/news/BFQ-IO-Better-Scalability (2024-01-21)
https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-6.10-IO_uring (2024-05-12)
https://www.phoronix.com/news/Uncached-Buffered-IO-2024 (2024-11-13)
In particular, the RWF_UNCACHED optimization seems relevant, here. I would also point out that the above optimizations are orthogonal to what you do at the distributed filesystem layer and it's likely DeepSeek took advantage of at least some of these.
Kudos to DeepSeek for releasing and publicizing their solution. Let's hope we see more of this.
https://www.beegfs.io/c/
I think the remarks in the article that the filesystem will be popular with many users are a little overoptimistic. The cacheless nature only works when you have very fast network and you are still stuck with latency penalty compared to caching data in RAM.
The aggregate 7.7 TB/s speed is very nice for a cluster, but newer CPUs and existing GPUs can easily achieve TB/s memory speed access. Thus, for a cluster, some caching has to happen somewhere or the filesystem will be overwhelmed. In case of DeepSeek 3FS works well because each piece of data needs a lot of operations to process, but this is not so for every workload.
What would be interesting is to see the improvements in 3FS and BeeGFS incorporated into regular NFS, so you can have the best of both worlds - caching when you are reusing the data and fast random access.
Caching wastes memory, if you're doing reads with no reuse. Cacheless reads can potentially save overhead in the kernel, because it doesn't continually need to find entries in the block cache to evict, although I'm not sure how much overhead that actually causes.
Well, GPUs are limited in persistent or network data access by PCIe speeds, which currently top out at 64 GB/s for a x16 connection. That said, Nvidia has been doing a lot with NVLink and Infiniband (as well as UltraEthernet?), so it's possible that's the avenue over which the data arrives.
I think that's not in the cards. NFS is very much about centralized storage and point-to-point reads & writes. For its maintainers and key users, I'd expect simplicity and reliability are far more important. Scalable, parallel, network-based filesystems have been around for a long time, yet NFS hasn't really veered into such territory.
I would personally consider such situation unsatisfactory and would try to change the algorithm so it becomes compute, or, at least, memory bandwidth limited.
The way DeepSeek and others are running they need to stream a large amount of data through compute and the filesystem optimizes this streaming part. Even then they have to cache some data - otherwise it would vanish before you can use it. BeeGFS does have a cache but it is limited and it does its own cache eviction thus avoiding that kernel overhead.
For general applications, however, the cacheless or small-cache nature is a problem, because those general applications usually have some measure of locality, hitting the same data repeatedly.
Obviously, a memory mapped database such MariaDB or parquet or RMVL would want to be cached or you hit a bottleneck.
But even for LLM applications you want caching - llama.cpp memory maps the weight tensors and have provisions to improve locality. This way if you have 600+ GB Deepseek on your SSD you can still run it with useable speed on less than half a terabyte of RAM. This would not work if the tensors were served using 3FS or BeeGFS.
I was thinking more in terms of systems with unified memory. Ryzen AI MAX+ is an example of such in consumer space, Xeon Max and newer Xeon 9xxx have also much larger memory bandwidth, same goes for newer Epycs. The fact that NVidia GPUs have to suck data through a straw is their big weakness, one they tried to fix through dedicated server architecture.
You are right, it does depends on the preferences of the maintainers. So either they decide to add features to let NFS scale up similar to network filesystems, or some of those network filesystems will add features (like proper caching) to compete with NFS. Not sure what is easier.