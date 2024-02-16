The best Presidents’ Day 2024 deals on gaming laptops, CPUs, gaming monitors, and more

Celebrate Presidents' Day this Monday, February 19th, 2024, with a nice PC or tech deal from one of the many Presidents' Day sales events taking place over the weekend. We’ve found some great deals across gaming PCs, laptops, monitors, GPUs, and CPUs to help you shop to find a great bargain.

This is the first of the bigger sales events of the year, and although not on the scale of Prime Day or Black Friday, we've found that more and more tech retailers are joining in and offering deals on some of their products. With money tighter than ever at the moment, we've had a hunt across the internet to find some of the best available tech deals to help save you some money whilst still being able to enjoy a little retail therapy.

We've listed our best picks for this sales weekend, so check out what's on offer and see if there's anything that tempts you to add to your tech collection, upgrades, or new builds. This is a shorter sales event and doesn't last for weeks, so if you see something you like, make sure to grab it before the offer expires. We will try to keep this page as up-to-date as possible as prices and deals fluctuate.

Best Presidents’ Day GPU deals

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 Ti: now $374 at Newegg (was $384)



Cores: 4352

VRAM: 8GB

Core Clock: N/A

Boost Clock: 2565 MHz



A smaller GPU that packs a punch. Cooling is provided by a twin-fan setup, and plenty of connectivity options enable you to connect multiple monitors on the included 1 x HDMI 2.1a and 3 x DisplayPort 1.4a ports.

ASRock Phantom Gaming Radeon RX 7900 XTX: now $919 at Newegg with code (was $939)



Cores: 6144

VRAM: 24GB

Core Clock: 2455 MHz

Boost Clock: 2615 MHz



If you use code VGAEXCAB226 at the checkout you can save $20 on the price of AMD's top-flight gaming GPU. With triple fan cooling and powerful graphics, this card with help you get the most frames out of your games.

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7900 XT: now $699 at Newegg (was $719)



Cores: 5376

VRAM: 20GB

Core Clock: 2075 MHz

Boost Clock: 2450 MHz



This is the lowest price that you can pick up AMD's RX 7900 XT - the second most powerful GPU in AMD's current lineup of graphics cards. A great performer in modern games and with its large 20GB VRAM should be future-proof for years to come in coping with modern games' memory requirements.

Best Presidents’ Day Gaming PC deals

Alienware Aurora R15 ( Ryzen 9 7950X, RTX 4090): now $2,899 at Dell (was $3,899)



CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB

RAM: 32 GB of DDR5 4800MHz

SSD: 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe



This configuration of the Alienware Aurora R15 features a mix of an AMD CPU and Nvidia GPU to make one powerful gaming machine. With menacing Sith looks thanks to the red and black color scheme, this computer would be the ideal pick for any dark-side wannabe.

Lenovo Legion T5 Gaming PC: now $1,119 at Newegg (was $1,749)



CPU: Intel Core i7-13700F

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB

RAM: 16GB of DDR5

SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe



A capable prebuilt gaming PC that features some nice components for reasonable framerates in your favorite games.

Corsair Vengeance i8200 Gaming PC: now $4,549 at Corsair (was $4,799)



CPU: Intel's Core i9-14900K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB

RAM: 64GB of DDR5 6400MHz

SSD: 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe



An absolute beast of a gaming PC, the Corsair Vengeance i8200 features a lot of Corsair's own-brand components including its own Vengeance 5000T mid-tower case, H150i Elite Capellix CPU cooler, and 1000W PSU.

Best Presidents’ Day Gaming laptop deals

Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop: now $1,549 at Dell (was $1,899)



Screen: 16 Inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel

Refresh: 165 Hz

CPU: Intel Core i7-13700HX

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB DDR5 4800 MHz

SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe



This Alienware laptop comes fully loaded with an Intel Core i7 processor and powerful Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU. With its QHD screen and fast 165 Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming, the M16 is a potent mobile gaming laptop.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: now $869 at Walmart (was $999)



Screen: 15.6 Inch, 2160 x 1350 pixel

Refresh: 165 Hz

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB

RAM: 16GB DDR5

SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe



A slimline gaming laptop from Lenovo that packs an Nvidia RTX 4060 mobile GPU and pairs with a Ryzen 7 7735HS processor to power the 165Hz 15.6-inch screen. These are some great specs on a laptop for such a low price, although the storage size is small it's easily upgradable.

Gigabyte G6 KF Gaming Laptop: now $881 at Amazon (was $1,099)



Screen: 16 Inch, 1920x1200 pixel

CPU: Intel Core i7-13620H

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 8GB

RAM: 16GB DDR5 4800 MHz

SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe A great budget laptop well under $1000 that still contains the latest generation of GPU hardware. Inside the G6 KF is a pokey Nvidia laptop graphics card and 13th Gen Intel CPU. More than enough to get high framerates on its FHD screen.

Best Presidents’ Day Monitor deals

Acer Nitro ED270U P2bmiipx Gaming Monitor: now $169 at Newegg (was $249)



Size: 27 Inch

Panel Type: VA

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixel

Refresh: 170 Hz

Flat/Curved: Curved



This is one of the cheapest QHD monitors on the market and an amazing price considering the resolution and refresh rate. The Nitro ED270U features a curved 1500R screen for added immersion whilst gaming.

Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $799 at Dell (was $899)



Size: 34 Inch

Panel Type: QD-OLED

Resolution: 3440 x 1440 pixel

Refresh: 165 Hz

Flat/Curved: Curved



One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF has $100 knocked off of its usual retail price. With a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 24-inch curve, this gaming monitor destroys the competition with its motion clarity and picture quality.

Gigabyte GS27Q Gaming Monitor: now $199 at Amazon (was $229)



Size: 27 Inch

Panel Type: IPS

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixel

Refresh: 165 Hz

Flat/Curved: Flat



Save $30 on this budget-friendly QHD IPS monitor from Gigabyte. With good color accuracy and plenty of connectivity, this monitor will perform well as your main display or as a cost-effective second screen.

Best Presidents’ Day CPU deals

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU: now $369 at Newegg (was $449)



Cores: 8

Threads: 16

Cache: L2 8MB, L3 96MB

Core Clock: 4.2 GHz

Boost Clock: 5 GHz



The fastest gaming CPU overall has 96MB of L3 cache, eight cores, and 16 threads. It also features a maximum boost clock of 5.0 GHz on its 5nm process and has a 120W TDW.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU: now $409 at Amazon (was $599)



Cores: 12

Threads: 24

Cache: L2 12MB, L3 128MB

Core Clock: 4.4 GHz

Boost Clock: 5.5 GHz



Dropping to its lowest-ever price, AMD's powerful 7900X3D is a beast of a gaming CPU. With its large 3D V-Cache the 7900X3D excels in videogame performance.

Intel Core i7-14700KF Processor: now $ at B&H Photo (was $)



Cores: 20 (8 x P-Cores + 12 x E-Cores)

Threads: 28

Cache: L3 30MB

Core Clock: P-Core 3.4 GHz, E-Core 2.5 GHz

Boost Clock: P-Core Turbo 3.0: 5.6 GHz, P-Core Turbo 5.5 GHz, E-Core Turbo 4.3 GHz



The lowest price on Intel's Core i7-14700KF sees AMD's competition hit a price sweet spot for bang-for-buck performance. The 14700KF performs well in gaming and productivity tasks.

Best Presidents’ Day SSD deals

Samsung 990 Pro SSD: now $165 at Amazon (was $179)



Size: 2TB

Gen: 4.0

Read: 7,450 MB/s

Write: 6,900 MB/s



The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers blazing fast speeds, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS.



See our Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details.

HP FX900 Pro: now $124 at Amazon



Size: 2TB

Gen: 4.0

Read: 7,400 MB/s

Write: 6,700 MB/s



A fast PCIe 4.0 SSD that's Gen 4 and priced well compared to the competition, especially in this period of inflation for SSD prices. It doesn't stand out as the fastest SSD, but it certainly offers an amazing price for performance ratio.



See our HP FX900 Pro Review for more details.

Silicon Power PX10 Portable SSD: now $212 at B&H Photo (was $264)



Size: 4TB

Read: 1050 MB/s

Write: 1050 MB/s



A portable SSD with a large 4TB capacity and sequential read/write speeds of 1050/1050MB/s. The PX10 uses a USB 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) connection and comes with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable to easily hook up to your computing device.

Looking for more deals?