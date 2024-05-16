Check out this unbelievable audio deal on a Rodecaster Duo and a free Rode NTH-100M headset for the perfect streaming or gaming PC setup at only $374

Today, I've spotted a deal on some fantastic audio equipment that can really up the game on any Podcast, PC, or streaming setup. One of the reasons for being so excited about this deal is that I've personally been able to test out the products on offer and was highly impressed with the performance of the Rode Rodecaster Duo and only had concerns about the high price; but with this deal, the price of the Rodecaster Duo is reduced and a free pair of $189 Rode NTH-100M headphones have been thrown into the deal, making this an unbelievable offer.

Head on over to B&H Photo, where you can pick up the Rode Rodecaster Duo for just $374 when you clip the $125 discount coupon. When you head to the checkout, you will notice that this deal also includes a free pair of Rode's NTH-100M headphones worth $189. Combined, the total for the Rodecast Duo and NTH-100M headphones would be $688, and with this deal, you're getting both for $374, saving a whopping $314.

The Rode Rodecaster Duo uses two high-end Revolution pre-amps to provide access to lots of powerful gain (up to 76db) for microphones that need it, and crystal clear audio. Plenty of digital sound processing (DSP) for tweaking your audio, macro pads for instant access to sound files, or with some extra software you can convert them into MIDI interface buttons for controlling software such as OBS or Streamlabs. See our review of the Rode Rodecaster Duo for more information on this Editor's Choice award-winning audio solution.

Rode Rodecaster Duo: now $374 at B&H Photo (was $499)



An audio production studio that includes a haptic screen, macro pads, audio faders, and powerful pre-amps. Connect XLR mics and multiple PCs and headphones for the ultimate podcasting or streaming setup.



Includes a free pair of Rode NTH-100M headphones when you get to the checkout. See our review of the Rode Rodecaster Duo for more details.

The Rodecaster Duo removes the need for multiple audio devices and peripherals and is a hardware solution for your streaming and podcasting needs. You can replicate a lot of what the Rodecaster does with software, but you can't replicate the XLR interfaces and preamps with software. The macro pads can replace devices such as the Stream Deck or Loupedeck, and combined with the audio faders, the Rodecaster Duo lets you control everything about your audio and streaming output live and instantaneously. This is a truly fantastic deal while this offer lasts.