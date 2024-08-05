Cooler Master MasterHUB modular control panel hits pre-order after four years in development

Cooler Master introduced the MasterHUB at Computex 2024, showcasing a modular control panel you can customize to your heart’s desire. The company has now published a Kickstarter page for the MasterHUB, with product shipments expected to start in September 2024, and offering discounts to early birds.

Early supporters who place a $40 fully refundable deposit get about 25% off the list price of a MasterHUB, reserving a spot on the first delivery schedule. Cooler Master is initially offering two packages for the MasterHUB: the $299 Starter Kit includes the FlexBase, a 15-key IPS display, a five-slider module, and a two-roller module; and the $399 Pro Kit, includes everything in the Starter Kit plus a three-knob module, and the rotary encoder, with a 1.3-inch IPS display.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Aside from these kits, you can purchase the modules separately, although it’s not apparent if you can do that at the Kickstarter stage. Cooler Master also plans to launch additional modules, including an 8-inch touchscreen and other smaller displays, although we aren't sure when these will be available.

The $299 sale and $399 regular price might be a bit steep, especially as you can get the basic 15-key Elgato Stream Deck for just $125.99 (down from its $149.99 regular price) on Amazon. Although the MasterHUB is more than double the price of the Stream Deck, you also get the sliders and rollers, giving you more functionality.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

More than that, with Cooler Master's solution you don’t have to buy a completely new gadget if you need to upgrade. The MasterHUB’s modularity allows you to add additional features down the road, like the encoder and knob modules, whereas you need to buy a completely new console like the Stream Deck+ or the Loupedeck Live S if you need more keys and functions later down the line.

Cooler Master took over four long years to bring the MasterHUB to market, but it’s now finally almost ready to hit store shelves. We’re excited to get this little gadget on our desks to speed up our workflow, especially as its modular build will allow us to customize it as we see fit.

So, if you’re in the market for a custom control panel for your PC, head on to the Kickstarter page to see and read more about the MasterHUB. However, even with a big brand like Cooler Master, the same early-bird crowdfunded product warning applies. Sometimes it is wiser to wait for the general release of a product to benefit from the clarity and judgment of third-party reviews before parting with your cash.