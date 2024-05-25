Get this Roccat Pyro full-size mechanical keyboard for just $34 — Memorial Day Sale

Happy Memorial Day weekend, hope you're all having a great long weekend. Here's a pretty sweet deal on a full-sized mechanical keyboard that's perfect for a bit of budget retail therapy or as a gift for a budding gaming setup that's not going to drain the wallet. At this price, it could easily be one of the best budget mechanical keyboards currently available.

Roccat's Pyro full-size mechanical keyboard is on sale for just $34 at Best Buy. Originally released with an MSRP of $100, the Roccat Pyro was priced for a mid-range gaming keyboard. It features TTC Red linear mechanical switches, RGB, vertical volume control knob, brushed aluminum upper body, and a detachable wrist rest.

The Roccat Pyro uses the TTC Red linear mechanical switches (very similar to Cherry Reds), which have a 45g operating force, a 2mm actuation point, and a 4mm total travel distance. The keyboard has full-key rollover, which is essential for a gaming keyboard where multiple key inputs need to be recorded at the same time.

Connectivity comes via a wired USB Type-A cable, with no extra luxuries such as a USB passthrough or audio port located on the keyboard. We've also had the opportunity to review the Roccat Pyro and gave it 3 stars. We liked the unique aesthetic, vertical volume knob, and two inputs on a single key, thanks to the Easy-Shift feature. Things we weren't so fond of were the software feeling outdated, lack of macro support, and no option for clicky or tactile switches. But what you get for $34 is a bit of a no-brainer if you're looking for a new budget keyboard.