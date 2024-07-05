Logitech's G Pro hits its lowest-ever price of $54

Gaming peripherals have reached astounding prices for the latest and greatest pieces of tech, but you can still pick up a bargain on some of the older models without losing out on the functionality stakes. The Logitech G Pro was first replaced by the G Pro Superlight and then the G Pro Superlight 2, and although more recent iterations reduced the weight of the mouse, not everything was an upgrade. The Logitech G Pro still has a sensor with a high accuracy 25K DPI and is even truly ambidextrous which unfortunately was a feature that was dropped in the newer models.

What makes today's deal special is that this superb gaming mouse is on sale at Amazon for its lowest-ever price. You can grab yourself a Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse for just $54 and look forward to some accurate and smooth gaming mouse action. It might not be the best choice for an MMO, but for most other types of games - especially FPS - it's a superb performer.

The Logitech G Pro uses a lightweight design and only weighs 80 grams on the scale, so although not the lightest mouse, it won't be that noticeable. You can use the mouse with the cable when charging, but off the cable, the G Pro uses a solid 2.4 GHz wireless connection with a super-fast 1-millisecond report rate that eliminates any noticeable latency.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: now $54 at Amazon (was $129)



One great mouse for gaming, the Logitech G Pro is a solid performer in high-performance gaming. A super-fast 1-millisecond report rate connection eliminates latency and lets the accurate 25,600 DPI mouse track your targets with ease. The lightweight 80-gram chassis of the G Pro features an ergonomic, ambidextrous design with removable side buttons for customization.

The sensor used in the G Pro is the Logitech HERO 25K with 25,600 DPI, 400 IPS speed, and 40 G acceleration. The onboard memory of the mouse can store up to 5 profiles. The bottom of the mouse also has large PTFE skates for letting your mouse glide smoothly across most surfaces - especially a nice mouse pad.