Dropping $50 Sennheiser's HD 620S audiophile-grade headphones hits an all-time low

Useful for both general audio listening and for PC gaming/streaming, today's deal on a set of audiophile-grade headphones brings the entry price down to a new all-time low on Amazon. These Sennheiser cans come from a brand with a well-known reputation and pedigree in the audiophile field and would enhance any audio setup, even if it's just to listen to some of your favorite digital music, CDs, or Vinyl.

Available at Amazon, today's deal introduces the Sennheiser HD 620S Headphones for only $299, an attractive $50 drop in price from the usual MSRP price of $349. The camelizer plugin for Amazon shopping shows that this is an all-time low price for these premium audiophile headphones.

The Sennheiser HD 620S is a wired headphone with a closed-back ear cup for passive noise cancellation. Sennheiser uses angled, 42mm dynamic transducers in the headphones with 38mm diaphragms to replicate a speaker-like spacial soundstage and provide some balanced bass. The construction uses metal and plastic for the headband and earcups, with leatherette material used on the foam earpads.

Sennheiser HD 620S Audiophile Headphones: now $299 at Amazon (was $349)



These audiophile cans from Sennheiser are wired and use a closed-back design. With 42mm drivers that have a frequency response of 6 - 30,000 Hz, and an impedance of 150 ohms. The construction of the Sennheiser HD 620S uses primarily plastic with steel-reinforced headband sliders for strength on the moving parts, with leatherette-covered earpads for increased sound isolation.



The Sennheiser HD 620S has a wide frequency response of between 6 - 30,000 Hz and a low impedance of 150 Ω (ohm) so you will want some amplification to get the best sound out of these headphones, Either through a DAC/AMP or soundcard or motherboard with an included DAC/AMP.