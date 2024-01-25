Grab Razer's Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard for just $119 — its lowest-ever price

Power up your gaming peripheral setup with one of Razer's best full-sized gaming keyboards. You can save 52% on the Huntsman V2, making it $119 at Amazon. This looks to be the lowest price this keyboard has ever been according to the Amazon price comparison tool the Camelizer.

With Razer's next-generation optical switch technology, the Huntsman V2 uses a linear switch for smooth action, preferred for gaming. On top of that, the switches use light to determine when the key has been pressed, for a hyper-accurate register of every keystroke. You also have the ability through the Razer Synapse software to set height/actuation points for each key - to tailor the keyboard to your preferences.

This full-sized keeb comes with all the bells and whistles that you would expect from a premium gaming keyboard, including dedicated media controls that feature a dial and separate media control buttons, premium double-shot PBT keycaps, full per-key RGB Chroma lighting, and luxurious magnetically attachable wrist wrest.

Razer Huntsman V2 Gaming Keyboard: now $119 at Amazon (was $249)

This full-size gaming keyboard features Razers analog optical switches, a multi-function dial with 4 other media keys, premium double-shot PBT keycaps, Chroma lighting, and a comfortable detachable magnetic wrist rest.

The Huntsman V2 uses a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable for connecting to your PC with the cable able to supply USB Type-A passthrough from the keyboard itself from a port located on the left-hand side. This is a convenient and tidy way to connect devices to your PC.

We've had the chance to review the Razer Huntsman V2 and gave kudos to the keyboard for its great switches and keycaps, and also the included magnetic wrist rest. The cons were the initial price of the keyboard, which would make any wallet sweat in fear, but when on sale for this price, it's a more palatable purchase, especially when compared to the competition in this price range.