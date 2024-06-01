Upgrade your gaming keyboard to the Asus ROG Strix Scope II for just $69

If you've been in the market for a new gaming keyboard, you should look at this offer from Amazon on the Asus ROG Strix Scope II gaming keyboard . It usually costs around $119, but today, according to CamelCamelCamel, it's marked down to its lowest price ever—just $69. This gaming keyboard line has received much praise for its various size options and connection types. Today's discount is for the wired 100% edition.

We took the opportunity to review the 96% wireless Asus ROG Strix Scope II late last year. The experience was overwhelmingly positive, landing a final rating of 4.5/5 stars. It's a customizable keyboard with plenty to customize, from per-key RGB LEDs to macro support for every key. These settings are adjusted using Asus' proprietary Armoury Crate software.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II Gaming Keyboard: now $69 at Amazon (was $119)

This discount is for the full-sized edition of the Asus ROG Strix Scope II gaming keyboard. It uses a wired connection, but wireless models are also available. Each key is backed by ROG NX Snow mechanical switches and an individually addressable RGB LED.

This Asus ROG Strix Scope II edition features ROG NX Snow Linear mechanical switches behind each key. It uses a USB connection with a polling rate of 100Hz, but wireless options are available if that's faster than your speed, albeit at a higher cost. This purchase also includes a removable wrist wrest.

The keys are backlit with RGB LEDs that can be programmed per key using Armoury Crate. It's also compatible with Aura Sync if you have other RGB Asus products that you want to keep in sync. All the keys can also be programmed with custom macros.