Logitech repair program offers OEM replacement parts for 20+ devices — available in 62 countries

Earlier this morning, Logitech announced it would officially partner with iFixit to provide OEM replacement parts for more than 20 Logitech devices on iFixit's Logitech Repair Hub. The hub, available in 62 countries, covers several mice, keyboards, and headsets.

Alongside some newer devices with repair-friendly features and iFixit repair instructions now available in English, German, French, Spanish, Dutch, Italian, Korean, and Japanese, it would seem Logitech is genuinely committed to right-to-repair with this partnership, much to the benefit of its peripheral users.

This partnership covers the following devices: "all MX Master and MX Anywhere computer mice, MX Master 3S Mouse, MX Keyboard, PRO X Superlight Mouse, G305 Mouse, GPRO Mouse, G502 Hero Mouse, G915 Keyboard, GPRO Headset, GPRO X Headset, G733 Headset, and Zone Learn." All the replacement parts provided on iFixit are OEM parts from Logitech, so any repairs should be near-perfect, and widespread access to these OEM parts should make them easier to perform.

Matt Zieminski, VP of Partnerships at iFixit, said, "We’re thrilled to be in a world where companies like Logitech distinguish themselves by the reparability of their devices. The growing momentum on reparability in the tech industry is spurring companies to design devices with replaceable components and ease of maintenance, [like] the Logitech G733."

We've recently covered iFixit opening up availability for OEM Xbox console part replacements (albeit with somewhat overpriced motherboards) and even assessing/praising the reparability of recent Microsoft Surface PCs. A major peripheral manufacturer, Logitech, joining the list of iFixit partnerships bodes well for the future of tech reparability and sustainability since affordable repairs are easily preferable to throwing away devices that otherwise suit the user's needs perfectly fine. As a career-long Logitech mouse user (starting with MX512 and its line of successors until switching to G Pro Wireless), I even appreciate this move.

As Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech, says, "Normal wear and tear is inevitable [...] Having global iFixit community repair guides in multiple languages encourages more people to do straightforward repairs, saving them money and reducing waste."

Logitech also cited three major surveys on electronics repairs—a 2021 YouGov survey, a 2022 Consumer Reports survey, and a 2024 Consumer Reports survey—all of which favored reasonable repair costs and the right to repair as rationales for their decision-making. That probably helped.