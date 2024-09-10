The Asus ROG Azoth is now only $159 — one of our favorite 75% keyboards

Today's deal is one of our favorite keyboards that we've reviewed, packed with the quality and features of an enthusiast keyboard, but from a well-known PC gaming component and peripheral manufacturer. The Asus ROG Azoth combines form and function for a superb keyboard that includes all the bells and whistles from OLED screens to multiple layers of sound-dampening foam and pre-lubed switches, all packed in a luxurious chassis with superb build quality.

You can find today's deal at Amazon, where the cost of the Asus ROG Azoth has dropped to $159, one of the lowest prices this keyboard has ever been. Originally priced at $249 when launched the Azoth was an expensive proposition for a non-enthusiast keyboard, but the attention to detail and quality of this keyboard impressed our reviewer.

This 75% keeb features a small OLED display that can host pictures and GIFs configurable through Asus's Amory Crate software and comes with an included switch kit which comprises a switch opener, keycap puller, switch puller, lube station, brush, and a bottle of Krytox GPL-205-GD0 lubricant for fully customizing your switches.

Asus ROG Azoth: now $159 at Amazon (was $249)



Keyboard size: 81-key 75%

Switches: ROG NX Red Switch

Hot-swappable: Yes

Keycaps: Dye-sub PBT

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wireless 2.4 GHz, or wired



This 75-percent wireless gaming keyboard is solidly built, with premium PBT keycaps and a customizable 2-inch OLED display. It offers a fantastic typing experience, which can be further customized with hot-swappable switches and an enthusiast-worthy accessory kit. See our review of the Asus ROG Azoth for more details on this premium gaming keyboard.

The Asus ROG Azoth uses Asus's SpeedNova wireless technology with a low-latency 2.4 GHz connection and sports a battery life of up to 2,000+ hours when the RGB and OLED screen are disabled.

At this reduced sale price, the Azoth is much more in line with other mid-range keyboards and is a much more affordable proposition for the average PC enjoyer who wants a quality keyboard for both gaming performance and a good typing experience. It's also a fraction of the price of the latest Asus ROG Azoth Extreme, which is a jaw-dropping $500.