The Asus ROG Azoth is now only $159 — one of our favorite 75% keyboards

Deals
By
published

A much more affordable price tag

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Today's deal is one of our favorite keyboards that we've reviewed, packed with the quality and features of an enthusiast keyboard, but from a well-known PC gaming component and peripheral manufacturer. The Asus ROG Azoth combines form and function for a superb keyboard that includes all the bells and whistles from OLED screens to multiple layers of sound-dampening foam and pre-lubed switches, all packed in a luxurious chassis with superb build quality.

You can find today's deal at Amazon, where the cost of the Asus ROG Azoth has dropped to $159, one of the lowest prices this keyboard has ever been. Originally priced at $249 when launched the Azoth was an expensive proposition for a non-enthusiast keyboard, but the attention to detail and quality of this keyboard impressed our reviewer.   

This 75% keeb features a small OLED display that can host pictures and GIFs configurable through Asus's Amory Crate software and comes with an included switch kit which comprises a switch opener, keycap puller, switch puller, lube station, brush, and a bottle of Krytox GPL-205-GD0 lubricant for fully customizing your switches.

Asus ROG Azoth: now $159 at AmazonKeyboard size:Switches:Hot-swappable:Keycaps:Connectivity:

Asus ROG Azoth: now $159 at Amazon (was $249)

Keyboard size: 81-key 75%
Switches: ROG NX Red Switch
Hot-swappable: Yes
Keycaps: Dye-sub PBT
Connectivity: Bluetooth, wireless 2.4 GHz, or wired

This 75-percent wireless gaming keyboard is solidly built, with premium PBT keycaps and a customizable 2-inch OLED display. It offers a fantastic typing experience, which can be further customized with hot-swappable switches and an enthusiast-worthy accessory kit.

See our review of the Asus ROG Azoth for more details on this premium gaming keyboard.

View Deal

The Asus ROG Azoth uses Asus's SpeedNova wireless technology with a low-latency 2.4 GHz connection and sports a battery life of up to 2,000+ hours when the RGB and OLED screen are disabled.

At this reduced sale price, the Azoth is much more in line with other mid-range keyboards and is a much more affordable proposition for the average PC enjoyer who wants a quality keyboard for both gaming performance and a good typing experience. It's also a fraction of the price of the latest Asus ROG Azoth Extreme, which is a jaw-dropping $500.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.