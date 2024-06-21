Save 10% on Elgato's Stream Deck+ Studio Controller and up your streaming game

The Stream Deck is a well-known brand name in the streaming biome and the Stream Deck+ Studio Controller is another entry in the stable of Stream Deck peripherals. Used to control specific tasks on a multitude of compatible programs the Stream Deck helps to enhance your streaming or production game.

On sale at Best Buy with a 10% discount on its usual MSRP, you can pick up the Elgato Stream Deck+ Studio Controller for the lower price of $179. If you already own any other Elgato products, the Stream Deck+ can seamlessly integrate into that ecosystem - especially when combined with the Elgato software suite.

Connecting via USB Type-C the Stream Deck+ comes with 8 fully customizable macro pads, a configurable touch strip, and 4 hardware dials for use as an audio mixer, studio controller, or production console - perfect for combining with software applications such as OBS/Streamlabs. You can also access the Stream Deck App and store for extra content and pre-made icons, plugins, and SFX for use on your streams or podcast productions or even with software applications like Davinci Resolve.

Elgato Stream Deck+ Studio Controller: now $179 at Best Buy (was $199)



The Elgato Stream Deck+ Studio Controller is very much as the name suggests - just a control interface peripheral for use with other software applications in an aim to streamline your usage. There are some super-niche uses like pre-programming Stratagem codes for Helldivers 2, but generally, it's great for assigning macro tasks like scene transition. The control knobs add an extra level of control if used as an audio mixer in streams and podcasts, etc. For more information on this device, please check out our review of the Elgato Stream Deck+ where we go into more detail on this useful peripheral.