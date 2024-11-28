Some of my favorite travel-friendly GaN USB chargers are on sale for Black Friday

After decades of dealing with clunky laptop power bricks, I love the idea of charging all my devices from one small power brick. And as they've gotten smaller (thanks to GaN technology), cheaper, and jammed into different form factors, I've accumulated more than a few to keep my devices juiced up on the go.



Some of the best compact chargers I've used are on sale for surprisingly low prices for Black Friday. If your laptop, phone, and other everyday devices charge over USB and you're still carrying around something unnecessarily heavy to keep things powered up while you travel or at your job, now is a good time to consider upgrading your USB power world.

First up and most recent of my GaN charger purchases is this 0.66-inch thick model from Baseus. Its smaller and slimmer than a deck of cards, has fold-down power prongs, and two USB ports. The 45W USB-C port is enough to keep my Asus Zenbook charged on the go, and the 20W USB-A port is good for my phone, earbuds, or other small devices. part of me wishes it had another USB-C port, but it's hard to argue for that given how small and travel-friendly this charger is. It fits in the smallest bag pockets with ease. And for just $26 it's good to have around for short trips or just to have a laptop charger hidden behind your couch.

Asus ROG 65W Ally Charger Dock: was $65 now $30 at Best Buy This is another small 65W charger designed for the ROG Ally gaming handheld. But it's also great for laptops, because the HDMI and USB ports function as part of a hub for connecting an external screen (like a hotel room TV) and a peripheral.

This unique charger from Asus is designed for its gaming handheld. It's compact and solid, with a USB-C that can output up to 65W, as well as a USB-A port and HDMI. The latter two ports act as part of a hub when connected to your console or Windows laptop over USB-C, letting you plug in peripherals without having several cables sticking out of your PC. This is particularly useful while traveling if you want to connect your hotel's TV into your laptop.

Another intriguing charger from Baseus, this 67W model combines a 4-port GaN charger with a tiny two-plug power strip. It's great for travel because the cable lets you move your charging ports away from those loose and inconveniently placed wall sockets. And if you're just heading out for a day trip, you can unplug the USB charger and carry it with you for quick top-ups and your favorite coffee shop.



The only thing I don't like about this charger's design is that the prongs on the USB portion don't fold down into the charger. A nice aspect of the charging ports, though, is that any of the three USB-C ports can deliver up to the max 67W rating, so you don't have to worry about which to plug your laptop into. And if your devices need even more power, the company also sells a 100W model for about $20 more.