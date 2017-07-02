The VR Releases Of (Early) Summer 2017

Summer VR Game Releases

The catalog of VR titles for all platforms grows month over month, but in the weeks leading up to summer, there were a surprising number of releases. We’re not sure what spurred the sudden rush of releases, but we suspect that the dates of E3 had some influence. If we discount the games that transitioned from Early Access to full release (of which there were eight), we count 41 games that debuted in the first three weeks of June. All but four of them were available before E3 started.

Of the 41 titles on our list, 20 of them are exclusive to one platform (18 Vive, 1 Rift, 1 PSVR), four titles support OSVR, and 17 work on both Vive and Rift hardware.



Escape The Grey

Escape The Grey is a virtual reality escape room game that you can play over and over again. Every time you play Escape the Grey, the puzzle changes. The number of rooms and their order are randomly generated every playthrough, and each room has unique puzzles to solve.

Platforms: HTC Vive

HTC Vive Genre: Escape Room

Escape Room Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: June 1, 2017

June 1, 2017 Publisher: QRA-CS

QRA-CS Developer: QRA-CS



FORM

FORM puts you in the shoes of Dr. Devin Eli, a gifted physicist with a bizarre visual ability. As a child, Dr. Eli suffered a trauma that left him with the power of geometric visualization. Dr. Eli’s geometric vision uniquely qualified him to help decipher a mysterious signal coming from an artifact called The Obelisk.

As you use your power to decipher the signal, it takes you on a puzzle-solving journey through dream-like experiences possible only in virtual reality.

Platforms: HTC Vive

HTC Vive Genre : Adventure, Puzzle

Adventure, Puzzle Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: June 1, 2017

June 1, 2017 Publisher: Charm Games

Charm Games Developer: Charm Games



Life of Lon: Chapter 1

Block Interval describes Life of Lon as a science fantasy adventure game. You play as Lon, a deep-space traveler who awoke abruptly from hyper-sleep upon crash landing on an alien planet. When you emerge from the ship, you’ll meet Yep, your alien companion who will help you find a way to bring your spacecraft back to life.

Block Interval wanted to build a VR game that is accessible to as many people as possible. Life of Lon is a seated experience so that people in wheelchairs can enjoy it as easily as anyone else. Block Interval also used text-free story telling so that people from all around the world can play it without worrying about language barriers.

Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift Genre : Adventure

Adventure Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: June 1, 2017

June 1, 2017 Publisher: Block Interval

Block Interval Developer: Block Interval



Microcosm

Microcosm is a VR voxel sculpture application that lets you create things that are big and small. Each Microcosm world is made from 512 x 256 x 512 0.7-inch cubes, which translates to a 30 x 30 foot area with a 15-foot ceiling. You can build whatever you want in that space. It’s almost like a tiny Minecraft room, without the zombies.

Microcosm is currently in Early Access, and the developer is looking for feedback to help improve the experience.

Platforms: HTC Vive

HTC Vive Genre : Art

Art Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: June 1, 2017

June 1, 2017 Publisher: paulstraw

paulstraw Developer: paulstraw



Riley Short: Analog Boy Episode 1

Riley Short: Analog Boy Episode 1 – “In Cupcake Memoriam” is a story about a boy who has a charged touch. If he touches any electronic device, he shorts it out. What's a boy to do with this power/curse? Why, torment an older sibling, of course.

Riley Short sends you on the loose to ransack your sister’s room trying to find as many of her gadgets as you can. If you’ve ever dreamed of getting revenge on your sibling for something they did, Riley Short might be the perfect outlet to act out that childhood fantasy.

Platforms: HTC Vive

HTC Vive Genre : Action, Simulation

Action, Simulation Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: June 1, 2017

June 1, 2017 Publisher: boxmyth

boxmyth Developer: boxmyth



Stunt Kite Masters VR

HandyGames’ Stunt Kite Master VR lets you fly a kite inside when it’s too cold or wet to go outside. You can fly one of several customizable kite kits at a variety of locations, such as a sandy beach, the peak of a mountain, or from the top of a skyscraper.

Stunt Kite Master VR lets you learn to fly a sports kite at your own pace in controlled environments. The game also features a handful of minigames that put your skills to the challenge, such as Outrun, in which you must dodge RC airplanes, and Snake Mode, which demands extreme precision.

Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR Genre: Sports, Simulation

Sports, Simulation Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad

Motion Controllers, Gamepad Release Date: June 1, 2017

June 1, 2017 Publisher: HandyGames

HandyGames Developer: HandyGames



Vrun

Vrun is a first-person runner game, inspired by the likes of Temple Run, with FPS elements thrown into the mix.

You get a pistol to help defend yourself from deadly enemies, but moving fast is your priority. Don’t slow down to shoot that monster in front of you--the one coming up behind you means business, and you don’t have time to waste!

Vrun puts your reflexes to the test. Are yours sharp enough to get to the end of the bridge unscathed?

Platforms: HTC Vive

HTC Vive Genre : Runner

Runner Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: June 1, 2017

June 1, 2017 Publisher: Mr. L.

Mr. L. Developer: Phoenix3 , Mr. L , Mr. T



Woeful Woebots

Woeful Woebots is first-person arcade shooter. As the founder of Woebots Corporation, you find yourself in a bad predicament. The robots that your company produces have developed free will and have turned against you. Now, you must destroy your creations before the robots do something worse than letting artificial intelligence run amok.

Woeful Robots doesn’t offer free roam locomotion, but you can somewhat travel freely. You place marker points around the map in strategic locations, which you can move to at will. But you can’t move anywhere unless there’s a marker for you.

Platforms: HTC Vive

HTC Vive Genre : GalleryShooter

GalleryShooter Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date: June 1, 2017

June 1, 2017 Publisher: Hello Bard S

Hello Bard S Developer: Hello Bard S



4D Toys

4D Toys lets you see for yourself how objects would react in a reality with four physical dimensions (plus time).The game features over 100 fourth dimension experiments (with more in development) to wrap your head around. The experience lets you observe how 4D objects disappear into a dimension you can’t see as they tumble and roll around in a 3D environment.

4D Toys also includes in interactive explanation that compares the 2D world with our 3D world as an analogy to help you grasp the concept of additional dimensions.

Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR Genre : Simulation, Education

Simulation, Education Input: Motion Controllers, Keyboard/Mouse

Motion Controllers, Keyboard/Mouse Release Date: June 2, 2017

June 2, 2017 Publisher: mtb design works inc.

mtb design works inc. Developer: mtb design works inc.



Barbar Bar

Barbar Bar is a virtual reality memory test game. You take drink orders from the patrons at Barbar Bar and then mix the drinks as fast as you can. You’ll need a sharp memory to play this game, because you don’t get to write down what people request.

Barbar Bar is a short game, although it includes four difficulty levels. Bartos Studios put it together in 48 hours during a recent game jam weekend but felt it a strong enough title to share it commercially. The studio released it for free on Steam so everyone can give it a try.

Platforms: HTC Vive, Oculus Rift

HTC Vive, Oculus Rift Genre : Causal, Simulation

Causal, Simulation Input: Motion Controllers

Motion Controllers Release Date : June 2, 2017

: June 2, 2017 Publisher: Bartos Studio

Bartos Studio Developer: Bartos Studio, TEDI Games



