You can grab the Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB for just $79 on Amazon!

Now is a great time to upgrade your storage with one of the latest Samsung SSDs. The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB SSD is currently available for its lowest price. It debuted at $109, but it's currently discounted to just $79 on Amazon. It's unclear how long it will be offered at this price, but the deal has been steady throughout the holiday season.

We reviewed the Samsung 990 EVO Plus in October, and our overall experience was good. We ultimately gave it a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. It has excellent power efficiency but was a bit on the expensive side for our taste. Today's discount more than negates that con, however.

Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB SSD: now $79 at Amazon (was $109)

This 1TB gaming SSD has an M.2 2280 form factor and can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,150/6,300 MB/s. It has a 5-year warranty that voids if the drive reaches 600 TBW. This price is the lowest we've ever seen since its release.

This offer is for the Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB SSD, but other capacities are also available. All drives in this line feature an M.2 2280 Form factor and are compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 or 5.0 x2 interfaces. The 1TB version can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,150/6,300 MB/s.

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus is built around the Samsung Piccolo controller and features Samsung Piccolo controller Samsung 236-Layer (V8) TLC memory. Amazon supports the purchase with a 30-day return policy, and Samsung offers a 5-year warranty that voids if the drive reaches 600 TBW.

Visit Amazon's Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB SSD product page for more information and purchase options.