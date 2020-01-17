Acer Predator CG437K 43” Monitor Review: Perfectly Sized 4K Gaming

Viewing Angles

The CG437K 'svisibility from different angles is better than that of most of the VA panels we’ve reviewed. Brightness only drops by about 20% when viewing from the sides, and there's also a color shift to red. The top-down view shows greater brightness reduction and some loss of detail, but all the steps are still visible. This monitor is very shareable; if you want to engage in split-screen gaming, both players will get a quality image.

Screen Uniformity

Screen uniformity is slightly over our 10% benchmark ideal. That's due to a slight hotspot at the center. However, all other zones are very close to one another, so you'll be hard-pressed to see a problem when viewing real-world content.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

We measured the CG437K’s panel response and input lag at 144Hz, which meant that G-Sync Compatibility and HDR were not available.

To use those features you have to go down to 120Hz, and in our testing that added an additional millisecond to draw time (8ms total) and four additional milliseconds to the total lag score (30ms). These are acceptable sacrifices to experience the enhancements of Adaptive-Sync and HDR. With those numbers, the Predator performs as well as any other 120Hz monitor we’ve reviewed and provides quick enough response for the most-skilled gamers.

