Acer Predator CG437K 43” Monitor Review: Perfectly Sized 4K Gaming

The CG437K has two HDR options, Auto and HDR1000. The latter delivers the monitor’s ,ax brightness and contrast for HDR content. It has an edge backlight but can selectively dim parts of it to achieve higher dynamic range. This method is effective, and we’ve seen it before on the 49-inch Samsung CHG90.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The CG437K delivered nearly 1,300 nits peak in HDR mode. This was measured with a full-field pattern, making the result even more impressive. Only the professional-grade Asus ProArt PA32UCX ($4,500 at the time of writing) can beat it with its 1,488 nits. Black levels were solid but not quite a low as the full-array screens in the group or the OLED. But with a resulting contrast of 27,863.1:1, we’re not complaining. This Predator delivers killer HDR.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The CG437K’s dynamic contrast feature, which selectively dims parts of the edge backlight, slightly skews the EOTF luminance curve from its ideal spec. At the dark end, it favors deeper blacks which may obscure some fine shadow detail. Highlights also look very bright but with slight clipping of detail. Grayscale tracking is very good, however, with no errors visible anywhere in the brightness range.

Color tracking is strong with all saturation points on-target except for the 100% green point. There, the CG437K is slightly under-saturated. We also measured a slight hue error in magenta. Other colors were closer to target. Overall, this is excellent HDR color accuracy. The Rec.2020 chart looks as expected with measurements on target for the lower saturations until the display runs out of color at around the 80% mark.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content