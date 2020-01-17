Trending

Acer Predator CG437K 43” Monitor Review: Perfectly Sized 4K Gaming

This high-end display offers some of the best contrast, and therefore image quality, available.

By

Editor's Choice
(Image: © Acer)

The CG437K has two HDR options, Auto and HDR1000. The latter delivers the monitor’s ,ax brightness and contrast for HDR content. It has an edge backlight but can selectively dim parts of it to achieve higher dynamic range. This method is effective, and we’ve seen it before on the 49-inch Samsung CHG90.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The CG437K delivered nearly 1,300 nits peak in HDR mode. This was measured with a full-field pattern, making the result even more impressive. Only the professional-grade Asus ProArt PA32UCX ($4,500 at the time of writing) can beat it with its 1,488 nits. Black levels were solid but not quite a low as the full-array screens in the group or the OLED. But with a resulting contrast of 27,863.1:1, we’re not complaining. This Predator delivers killer HDR.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

Image 1 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The CG437K’s dynamic contrast feature, which selectively dims parts of the edge backlight, slightly skews the EOTF luminance curve from its ideal spec. At the dark end, it favors deeper blacks which may obscure some fine shadow detail. Highlights also look very bright but with slight clipping of detail. Grayscale tracking is very good, however, with no errors visible anywhere in the brightness range.

Color tracking is strong with all saturation points on-target except for the 100% green point. There, the CG437K is slightly under-saturated. We also measured a slight hue error in magenta. Other colors were closer to target. Overall, this is excellent HDR color accuracy. The Rec.2020 chart looks as expected with measurements on target for the lower saturations until the display runs out of color at around the 80% mark.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • derekullo 17 January 2020 15:36
    I have been waiting to buy a 40"ish monitor for a while.

    I am glad I waited :)

    This deserves a

    Reply
  • maximiza 17 January 2020 19:08
    my bdm4065 had a led strip burn out, I ordered this. 2nd week still waiting. I suspect a long back order. worth the wait as I stare at my dark band across my current monitor.
    Reply
  • mlee 2500 17 January 2020 20:36
    Finally some progress in this area....real 4K + Gsync at more than 60Hz on a screen larger than 27" without going T.V. size.


    I just don't see myself going VA panel again, especially on a screen that's larger than my field of vision by default. But Acer's first 4K panels were VA before they started producing comparable IPS products, so maybe just need to wait a little longer.
    Reply
  • cfbcfb 17 January 2020 21:03
    Well, was the price mentioned anywhere in the article. Plenty of pricing on other monitors on the first page. Didn't want to read 6 more long pages to find out.
    Reply
  • fredg3 17 January 2020 23:40
    Has anyone confirmed whether the subpixel layout is RGB or BGR?

    Has anyone used it for spreadsheets? Are all the characters clear?
    Reply
  • Jennifer W 18 January 2020 06:52
    Meh, I’ve been using an LG 43UD79-B for a couple years now.
    it’s kinda too big for gaming IMO, seriously... it’s HUGE
    it only cost $600...
    So yeah, just gonna stick with what I have.
    Reply
  • Jennifer W 18 January 2020 06:55
    cfbcfb said:
    Well, was the price mentioned anywhere in the article. Plenty of pricing on other monitors on the first page. Didn't want to read 6 more long pages to find out.
    $1500
    Pass
    Reply
  • Bamda 19 January 2020 00:43
    I will be getting one when it comes on sale. :)
    Reply
  • Kridian 21 January 2020 18:40
    I just can't bring myself to spend as much money as I would for an entire PC on a display like this.
    Absolutely absurd pricing. Those idiots.
    Reply
  • maximiza 22 January 2020 17:19
    if you get it make sure to download the display widget software. it is very nice . the default is in eco display mode. I really do not know what to do with the rgb led strips though.
    Reply