Trending

Acer Predator CG437K 43” Monitor Review: Perfectly Sized 4K Gaming

This high-end display offers some of the best contrast, and therefore image quality, available.

By

Editor's Choice
(Image: © Acer)

The CG437K ships in its Standard picture mode with gamma at 2.2, color temp warm and its full DCI-P3 color space engaged. It keeps its promise of color errors under 2 Delta E (dE). In fact, it's one of the most accurate monitors we’ve ever reviewed.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Since calibration is not only unnecessary but not recommended, we’re showing you the default chart (Standard mode, General color space), followed by the sRGB result. Standard has almost no grayscale error with every brightness step under 1dE. Gamma is spot-on with no visible issues.

sRGB runs a bit warmer, but the error is only visible at over 90% brightness. This mode is perfectly usable, but it fixes output at 360 nits, which may be too much for some environments. Gamma is a tad lighter on the chart, but we couldn’t actually see a difference with the naked eye/ 

Comparisons

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Predator's average grayscale error of 0.37dE for its native color gamut (DCI-P3) is about as low as it gets. Most professional screens aren’t this good. Meanwhile, its 2.46dE score for sRGB is also acceptable. As you can see, all our high-end screens here sport solid out-of-box performance. Calibration helped the other monitors in the group, but we could not improve upon the CG437K’s default numbers.

Gamma is equally tight with a tiny 0.07 range of values and an average value of 2.19, representing a 0.45% deviation. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Color Gamut Accuracy

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Acer included presets for all commonly used color gamuts, but we preferred using the General option, which delivers just over 87% coverage of DCI-P3. Interestingly, the DCI option has slightly smaller coverage with desaturated reds. So, the DCI measurement above represents General, and the sRGB is, well, sRGB. Both charts show on-target saturation and hue results with nothing to complain about. However,  the green primary comes up a tad short for the DCI test. At the same time, sRGB is essentially perfect with all errors below the visible level.

Comparisons

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The CG437K is firmly in professional display territory with its low color gamut error of 1.30dE for DCI and 1.37dE for sRGB, which are both invisble to the naked eye. These are out-of-box measurements with no calibration performed; all we changed was the brightness level (set to 200 nits). It truly doesn’t get much better than this. The  Omen X 65 or the Acer Predator X27 fared better but both required calibration to reach their full potential.

Our review subject showed solid gamut volumes for both sRGB and DCI-P3. Only the green primary is a bit short of the mark. Red actually over-achieves a little, while blue is right on target. sRGB loses a tiny bit of saturation on the green/cyan/blue side of the triangle but still covers the gamut more than adequately. If you want to use the CG437K for color-critical work, we recommend a custom profile used with the General color space option.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • derekullo 17 January 2020 15:36
    I have been waiting to buy a 40"ish monitor for a while.

    I am glad I waited :)

    This deserves a

    Reply
  • maximiza 17 January 2020 19:08
    my bdm4065 had a led strip burn out, I ordered this. 2nd week still waiting. I suspect a long back order. worth the wait as I stare at my dark band across my current monitor.
    Reply
  • mlee 2500 17 January 2020 20:36
    Finally some progress in this area....real 4K + Gsync at more than 60Hz on a screen larger than 27" without going T.V. size.


    I just don't see myself going VA panel again, especially on a screen that's larger than my field of vision by default. But Acer's first 4K panels were VA before they started producing comparable IPS products, so maybe just need to wait a little longer.
    Reply
  • cfbcfb 17 January 2020 21:03
    Well, was the price mentioned anywhere in the article. Plenty of pricing on other monitors on the first page. Didn't want to read 6 more long pages to find out.
    Reply
  • fredg3 17 January 2020 23:40
    Has anyone confirmed whether the subpixel layout is RGB or BGR?

    Has anyone used it for spreadsheets? Are all the characters clear?
    Reply
  • Jennifer W 18 January 2020 06:52
    Meh, I’ve been using an LG 43UD79-B for a couple years now.
    it’s kinda too big for gaming IMO, seriously... it’s HUGE
    it only cost $600...
    So yeah, just gonna stick with what I have.
    Reply
  • Jennifer W 18 January 2020 06:55
    cfbcfb said:
    Well, was the price mentioned anywhere in the article. Plenty of pricing on other monitors on the first page. Didn't want to read 6 more long pages to find out.
    $1500
    Pass
    Reply
  • Bamda 19 January 2020 00:43
    I will be getting one when it comes on sale. :)
    Reply
  • Kridian 21 January 2020 18:40
    I just can't bring myself to spend as much money as I would for an entire PC on a display like this.
    Absolutely absurd pricing. Those idiots.
    Reply
  • maximiza 22 January 2020 17:19
    if you get it make sure to download the display widget software. it is very nice . the default is in eco display mode. I really do not know what to do with the rgb led strips though.
    Reply