Acer Predator CG437K 43” Monitor Review: Perfectly Sized 4K Gaming

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs.We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

To see how the Predator CG437K stacks up against competition we brought in the HP Omen X 65 Emperium, Alienware AW5520QF OLED and two ultra-wides in the Acer Predator X27 and Acer Predator X35.

Acer rates the CG437K at 750 nits in SDR mode, but we measured a searing 933.3 nits. This is one bright monitor -- you could almost warm your hands when displaying a full white field. While impressive, this approach hampers its ability to run at lower light levels. Our benchmark is 50 nits peak in a totally dark room. This Predator only gets down to 120 nits.

The good part is its super-low black level of .1942 nit. The CG437K is the brightest monitor of the sample group by almost double, yet, it finished fourth in black levels. That means its contrast is almost ,5000:1, one of the best scores we’ve recorded for an LCD panel. Obviously, the OLED AW5520QF is in another universe in this test, but the Predator acquits itself extremely well in our standard dynamic range benchmark.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Our calibration consisted only of turning down the backlight to 200 nits. Contrast was 4,569.8:1 and was still the best of all the LCD monitors here. It should be noted that the FALD displays (the Omen X 65, X27 and X35) were measured with local dimming turned off. Our results represent the monitors’ native contrast ratios.

The CG437K stayed strong in the ANSI intra-image contrast test with a 4,539.2:1 score. While you won’t mistake it for an OLED, it is one of the best-looking LCDs we’ve reviewed with rich color, deep blacks and lots of image depth.

