Alienware AW2521H 360Hz Monitor Review: Motion Blur Be Gone

Viewing Angles

The AW2521H’s fast IPS screen delivers decent off-axis image quality with a color shift to blue and a small reduction in brightness -- barely 10%. The monitor is very usable at up to 45 degrees off-center, very shareable, though its small size might make that a challenge. In the vertical plane, the color shifts to green and red, and light is reduced by 40%.

Screen Uniformity

Our measurements showed slight hotspots in our AW2521H sample’s upper right and lower left corners. The center also measured a bit brighter though we couldn’t see that issue. There is a slight glow in these areas that can be seen if all the room lights are off. If the image is anything but very dark, it isn’t a problem.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

Our final tests are the reason we’re all here. Only a 360 Hz monitor can draw a full field white pattern in 3ms.

While that doesn’t seem like a big difference from 5 ms, it is easy to see when playing games. The reduction in motion blur is visible, and the response is addictive. You won’t care that the resolution is FHD. Maintaining resolution at 360 fps transcends pixel density every time. With 19ms total input lag, the AW2521H is pipped by the PG259QN, although you probably won’t be able to notice the difference. It should be noted that the 240 Hz Samsung isn’t far behind in total lag, but the screen draw time puts the 360 Hz screens on another level.