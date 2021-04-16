Alienware AW3821DW Review: Smooth, Curved, Slick Ultrawide

Viewing Angles

The AW3821DW has off-axis performance typical of the latest IPS panels. At 45 degrees to the sides, the picture goes a bit green and brightness falls by around 30%. Shadow detail remains clearly visible, but black levels increase slightly. From the top, the screen goes cool, and brightness drops by approximately 40%.

Screen Uniformity

Our AW3821DW sample laid down one of the best uniformity test results we’ve ever recorded. 2.66% is well beyond visually perfect. There are no visible artifacts anywhere on the screen when displaying an all-black pattern. No glow, no bleed, no nothing. It doesn’t get better than this.

Pixel Response & Input Lag

The X38’s extra speed might be a reason to spend more money, but the difference is pretty small. Though the AW3821DW is 1ms behind in its screen draw time, it matches the Predator X38’s lag score, so its raw input lag is actually a tad lower. In practice, there is no perceivable difference in response between the AW3821DW and Predator X38. Even the most skilled player would not be at a disadvantage with either 38-inch screen. 25ms is very quick, and only a few milliseconds behind the fastest 240 and 360 Hz monitors we’ve tested.