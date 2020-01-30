Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 240 CPU Digital RGB Review: Same Modularity, More Features

The Eisbaer Aurora 240 Digital RGB checks multiple boxes for system builders who have an itch for simple liquid loop expansion and effective component cooling.

Long at the forefront of the expandable AIO space with its Eisbaer and Eiswolf product lines, custom cooling component brand Alphacool’s latest Eisbaer Aurora RGB 240 CPU Digital RGB cooling system launches at $139. The new model retains the firm’s familiar quick-disconnect fittings to simplify the addition of its Eiswolf GPU liquid cooling blocks and Eisbaer/Eiswolf NexXxos radiators to create a truly plug-and-play custom liquid cooling solution that’s based on individual needs.

Alphacool boxes up the newest Eisbaer with support for a staggering number of CPU sockets for both Intel and AMD, including AMD’s high-end desktop Threadripper TR4 and even legacy Opteron sockets C32 and G34. The provided motherboard brackets employ Alphacool’s familiar “snap-together” design, which secures as a collar within a groove around the base of the CPU block.

A tube of thermal compound and and an RGB controller (for those without motherboard headers) are included, so that no one needs to scamper back out or rush an online order for missing parts to get the Eisbaer Aurora up and running.

Alphacool covers the Eisbaer Aurora 240 Digital RGB under its 2 year limited product warranty.

Specifications

Thickness 2.25" / 57.2mm Width 4.88" / 124mm Depth 10.75" / 273mm Pump Height 2.75" / 69.9mm Speed Controller BIOS Cooling Fans (2) 120 x 25mm Connectors (2) 4-Pin PWM, (1) 3-Pin PWM, (3) 3-pin RGB Weight 53.8 oz / 1525g Intel Sockets 2066, 2011x, 1366, 115x AMD Sockets AM2(+), AM3(+) AM4, FM1, FM2(+), TR4, C32, G34 Warranty 2 years Web Price $139.99

A rectangular portal that’s accented with RGB lights provides a view of the DC-LT pump’s inner workings, with a direct line of sight to its impeller. The remainder of the Eisbaer Aurora 240’s CPU block is matte black over an opaque graphic of the Alphacool Eisbaer logo under a ring of simulated icicles. RGB lighting from inside the cooling block shines through the graphic, providing subtle lighting to illuminate surrounding components.

All connections for tubing, fill port, lighting and PWM power enter on the top surface of the cooling block, leaving the sides free for the view port and lighting accents. The mounting brackets mentioned earlier snap around the lower collar of the cooling block, just above the nickel-plated base.

The base of the Eisbaer Aurora is mirror-finished nickel-plated copper. The CPU block and pump unit have a good, quality feel overall and are a bit heavier than we expected, which indicates a solid mass of copper in the base and thick walls cast for the pump housing. The wide, square base of the cooling plate is designed to cover the entirety of almost every CPU, as well as the majority of acreage of AMD’s Threadripper.

Alphacool uses a version of its NexXxos ST30 line of radiators here, which are constructed of copper and brass for density and thermal dissipation. Flexible rubber tubing is the conduit of choice for the coolant flowing within the arteries of the Eisbaer Aurora 240 Digital RGB.

Alphacool states that minimal coolant loss (under a few drops) might occur during the disconnection of the fittings, which would typically be done when expanding with an additional pre-filled Eiswolf/Eisbaer radiator or Eiswolf GPU block. In our test of their claim, we found very few droplets were spilled during the process, which should help instill confidence for anyone wishing to expand their Eisbaer cooling system quickly and with minimal mess.

The pair of included Eiszyklon Aurora LUX Pro Digital RGB fans are rated up to a maximum 2000 RPM and utilize a proprietary 3-pin RGB management connection to the lighting module.

Installation of the Eisbaer Aurora 240 Digital RGB follows the relatively common steps included in many AIO liquid cooler documentation pamphlets. Even though it provides a clean look upon installation, tubing lengths are a bit shorter than we’d like, making for some awkward bends when seating the CPU block. Even with the CPU block and radiator in relatively close proximity to one another, we felt as if the tubing almost dictated the chosen mount orientation. Installation in larger cases might prove to be a bit tricky, which may be complicated if when you expand the cooling loop with other Alphacool Eisbaer/Eiswolf products.

