AMD Radeon RX 580 Graphics Card Price List

The Radeon RX 580 is AMD's fastest Polaris-based graphics card. Similar to its predecessor, RX 580 is based on a Polaris 10 GPU code-named "Ellesmere XT." But it outpaces the previous-gen Radeon RX 480 thanks to higher base and boost clock rates. Otherwise, it's unaltered.
Polaris 10 is manufactured using GlobalFoundries' 14nm FinFET process, helping the Radeon RX 580 deliver more performance than most of AMD's 28nm GPUs at a fraction of the power budget. This also helps improve the RX 580's value proposition. Radeon RX 580s with 8GB of GDDR5 launched for around $250. Models with 4GB of memory were also available at lower prices.
Today, these cards sell for more than when they were introduced, and may continue to do so for the foreseeable future. This is due to the sharp increase in cryptocurrency mining, which Polaris-based boards are well-suited to.
AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs
|GPU
|AMD Radeon RX 580
|AMD Radeon RX 570
|AMD Radeon RX 560
|AMD Radeon RX 550
|Code-name
|Ellesmere XT
|Ellesmere
|Baffin
|Lexa
|Shader Units
|2304
|2048
|1024
|512
|Texture Units
|144
|128
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|32
|16
|16
|Transistor Count
|5.7 Billion
|5.7 Billion
|3 Billion
|2.2 Billion
|Base Clock / Boost Clock
|1257 MHz / 1340 MHz
|1168 MHz / 1244 MHz
|1175 MHz / 1275 MHz
|1100 MHz / 1183 MHz
|Memory
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s256-bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s256-bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s128-bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s128-bit
|TDP
|185W
|150W
|80W
|50W
Below is a list of all currently available RX 580 graphics cards, separated by brand:
I would say that 4GB is still a reasonable amount of VRAM for a card in this performance range, and additional memory might not see much use unless you keep using the card until the point where you are getting unstable frame rates at medium settings at 1080p. Moving up to a card with 6 or 8GB could still be considered reasonable if the price difference isn't too huge, but these cards are already marked up higher than what they launched for, stretching people's budgets as it is. The GTX 1060 does offer 6GB for around the same price as a 4GB RX 580 now, though if "future proofing" is a major concern, the 580's superior performance in most DX12 and Vulcan titles is probably worth considering as well.
I would be more concerned about the 3GB version of the GTX 1060. With 25% less memory, it's going to be running into performance issues sooner than a card with 4GB, and having 10% of its cores disabled isn't going to help.
I wish I would of just stayed with my R9 280X for a while longer !
That reminds me... game installs are getting massive. My next PC might need a 1TB SSD. :P
I agree with this in theory. The reality is that many developers work with Nvidia (*cough*kickbacks*cough*) to stay under 3GB at certain settings. I suspect that many games will be configured such that presets will jump right from "3GB is good enough" right to "need more than 4GB for best performance". Fine tuning outside of presets might yield better results for 4GB cards, in *some* cases where finely-grained texture options are available. But even in that scenario, who does that in reviews? Presets rule the roost.
Of course, not all developers are on the take. Some remain fiercely independent, and 4GB may be enough and 3GB cards may have to drop settings.
I'd rather take a slight performance and cooling hit just to have a sexy reference card
It, the 3GB crippled 1060 Memory, has already shown itself to be an issue:
Agreed, save for Sapphire. Their stuff still looks nice if you ignore the LEDs. But AMD's reference cards are not, and IIRC have never been, attractive. The classiest-looking AMD-based cards in recent memory were probably the XFX 280s.