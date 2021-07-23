AOC C32G2ZE 240 Hz Monitor Review: Excellent Contrast, Low Resolution

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The C32G2ZE exhibits typical viewing angles for a VA monitor. At 45 degrees to the sides, the color shifts to reddish green, and brightness drops by 40%. In the vertical plane, we see the same change in color and a 50% light falloff. For one person sitting on-center, the monitor’s curve ensures that the screen looks uniform and bright from edge to edge.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our C32G2ZE sample showed no visible uniformity issues. Its 7.33% result is very low, especially for such a large screen. There was no bleed or glow apparent, nor were there any center or corner hotspots. Color uniformity was also visually perfect in field patterns of all brightness levels.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

240 Hz monitors over 25 inches are still somewhat rare. That’s why we included the 27-inch Gigabyte G27F in the group. You can see that all screens, including the C32G2ZE, can draw a full frame in 5ms. That ensures smooth and clear motion resolution at 240 Hz.

The AOC’s input lag is only 1ms too slow to make first place. It certainly won’t disappoint skilled game players or competitors. We had no issues with control response. Clarity remained solid in all situations; however, the screen’s low pixel density was a visual factor. Smaller FHD monitors appear sharper when objects move quickly across the screen.