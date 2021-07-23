AOC C32G2ZE 240 Hz Monitor Review: Excellent Contrast, Low Resolution

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The C32G2ZE is unique in its size, resolution and panel type. For comparisons, we’ve rounded up other 240 Hz monitors in the 25 and 27-inch format. The group includes the Aorus FI25F, Monoprice Dark Matter 27 (#40778), Pixio PX279 Prime, BenQ XL2546K and Gigabyte G27F.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The C32G2ZE cranks out an impressive light level for such a large screen. It’s rated at 300 nits, but our sample easily exceeded that with over 389 nits. That’s extremely bright when there is so much screen area.

Interestingly, we could only dial the backlight down to 137 nits. That’s far too bright for gaming in a dark room. You’ll want to have some ambient light to balance the image. Otherwise, fatigue may set in after a few hours of gaming.

As the only VA panel here, the AOC easily wins the black level and contrast contest. In fact, it has one of the largest contrast ratios we’ve recorded for any monitor. It out-distances nearly every VA monitor we’ve tested. That goes a long way toward offsetting that low pixel density.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration helped us pick up a few more contrast points with an impressive 4,184.3:1 score. It doesn’t get much better than that. Add in the C32G2ZE’s nicely saturated color gamut and you have a winning image.

ANSI contrast drops slightly below the static score, but 3,910.6 is still higher than nearly all the monitors we’ve tested. Only the latest crop of 43-inch screens, like the Asus PG43QU, Acer’s CG437K and the Aorus FV43U, can compete at this level.