ASRock Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac Review: Small Wonder

Motherboard makers love to load up tiny boards with big-model-number chipsets, but those boards often lack the bonus features that would have made the big chipset worthwhile. The Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac takes the opposite approach, offering most of the features of AMD’s low-cost chipset while retaining the overclockability associated with high-end motherboard models.

Specifications

Socket AM4 Chipset AMD B450 Form Factor Mini-ITX Voltage Regulator 8 Phases Video Ports DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0 USB Ports 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type-A

5Gb/s: (2) Type-A, (2) USB 2.0 Network Jacks Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi antenna Audio Jacks (5) Analog, (1) Digital out Legacy Ports / Jacks (1) PS/2 Other Ports / Jack ✗ PCIe x16 (1) V3.0 (x16, Raven Ridge at x8) PCIe x8 ✗ PCIe x4 ✗ PCIe x1 ✗ CrossFire / SLI ✗ / ✗ DIMM slots (2) DDR4 M.2 slots (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA U.2 Ports ✗ SATA Ports (4) 6Gb/s USB Headers (1) v3.0, (1) v2.0, (1) AMD LED fan Fan Headers (3) 4-Pin Legacy Interfaces System (beep-code) speaker Other Interfaces FP-Audio

AMD LED fan (RGB)

Addressable LED Diagnostics Panel ✗ Internal Button / Switch ✗ / ✗ SATA Controllers Integrated (0/1/5/10) Ehternet Controllers

WGI211AT PCIe Wi-Fi / Bluetooth

Intel 3168 802.11ac (433mb/s) / BT 4.2 Combo USB Controllers

✗ HD Audio Codec

ALC1220 DDL / DTS Connect

✗ Warranty

Three Years

Layout & Features

AMD’s B450 chipset appears to be an almost-perfect fit for compact gaming motherboards, since its reduced PCIe pathway count doesn’t impact the PCIe 3.0 lanes fed directly from the CPU to the single x16 slot and four-lane NVME interface. So much of the AM4 platform is fed directly by the CPU that we could almost say “Why even bother adding the B450?” if not for the SATA ports and network controllers connected there.

The B450 Gaming-ITX/ac hammers home the above point by using only two of the B450’s PCIe lanes to connect Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi controllers. The B450 also adds two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, located on the I/O panel.

The B450 Gaming-ITX/ac targets gamers specifically, so we power users probably shouldn’t complain too much that the I/O panel is sparsely populated with USB despite the platform’s combination of four CPU-based and two B450-based USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports. ASRock probably wanted more cooling space for the voltage regulator--or at least this is what I told myself as I counted the ports on the front-panel header and found that just four out of the six USB ports were USB 3.0. But the inclusion of two USB 2.0 ports on the I/O panel is no insult since keyboards and mice can’t use a higher-bandwidth standard anyway, and we won’t knock the space consumed by DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0, since ASRock is also marketing the board to APU gamers. That’s right, the B450 Gaming-ITX/ac’s overclocking power could potentially be harnessed to an APU for the ultimate cheapskate gaming build.