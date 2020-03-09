ASRock RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 Review: Competently Large

As we raise the resolution to 2560 x 1440 and lower image quality to medium, the ASRock card averaged 97 fps across all games—a mere 1 fps less than the 1080p ultra results. At this resolution, all 10 titles were above 60 fps, including Metro Exodus at 68.7. The rest of the games are in the upper 80s or well over 100 fps. At these frame rates, some games can use high or ultra settings, but Metro Exodus and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will need some tuning to maintain a smooth gaming experience. At medium settings, the ASRock DS3 card and all other RX 5600 XTs easily handle 1440p gaming.

Between the other cards, the performance gaps were about the same with the Gigabyte Gaming OC still around 5% faster and the similarly clocked Asus ROG Strix less than a 1% difference. Compared to the RTX 2060 FE, performance is within 1% while the EVGA KO Ultra version remains about 5% faster.

The Division 2

Borderlands 3

Gears of War 5

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Metro: Exodus

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Forza Horizon 4

Battlefield V

