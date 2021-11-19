Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ Review: Big Screen, Big Color, Solid Performance

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Early Black Friday Sale ends in 02 days, 00 hrs, 36 mins, 09 secs $1,299 at Amazon Check out more deals at Amazon Walmart Best Buy Dell

To compare the XG43UQ’s performance, we’ve lined up three other 43-inch VA panels – Asus’ PG43UQ, Acer’s CG437K and Aorus’ FV43U. We also included the Aorus FO48U 48-inch OLED and Philips’ 55-inch 558M1RY.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A 144 Hz monitor typically draws a full frame in 7ms, and the XG43UQ hits that mark without issue. Its raw pixel response is the same as any other 144 Hz panel we’ve measured. It is also on par in the input lag test with a 31ms total score. The PG43UQ and CG437K are exceptionally quick for the class while the XG43UQ offers typical performance for an Ultra HD screen at any size.

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The XG43UQ’s viewing angles are also typical of the VA screens we’ve photographed. If you want to share a big screen like this, IPS will deliver a better off-axis image as will OLED. Our sample shows a distinct red shift to the sides and in the vertical plane as well. Detail washes out a bit horizontally while it is very murky when viewed from the top. It is best to enjoy it from the center seat from a distance of about five feet.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It’s more common to see slight uniformity anomalies as screens get larger and the Aorus OLED is an obvious exception to this. The XG43UQ does reasonably well with an average deviation from center of 14.05%. Our sample had a barely visible hotspot in the center while the lower half of the screen showed a touch more brightness than the upper half. None of these issues were visible in typical gaming or video content, and color was uniform in all the field patterns we viewed.