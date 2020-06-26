Trending

Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ 4K Gaming Monitor Review: Jumbo Screen, Extra Bright

A massive gaming monitor with 1,000 nits, HDR, Adaptive-Sync and 144 Hz.

By

Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ
Editor's Choice
(Image: © Asus)

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

VA screens don’t quite have the off-axis image quality of IPS panels. But a 43-incher like the PG43UQ is still perfectly shareable. At 45 degrees to the side, we could see a red-green shift with a 30% drop in brightness. A top view reduces brightness by 50% with a red shift and a reduction in detail. Still, with so much screen real estate available, three users could easily share the PG43UQ when sitting 5-6 feet away. 

Screen Uniformity 

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here. 

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our PG43UQ sample showed no visible uniformity issues. There was no bleed or glow, and our meter only detected a slight hot spot in the lower left zone. Field patterns at all brightness levels were smoothly toned from edge to edge and showed no color variation. 

Pixel Response and Input Lag 

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures. 

Image 1 of 2

Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We set the PG43UQ’s overdrive on level 3 for this test, as higher settings produced obvious ghosting artifacts. Tested at 144 Hz, the PG43UQ posted the same screen draw interval as its competition. The 200 Hz X35 will buy you 1 less millisecond. 

Total input lag is extremely impressive at just 24ms, which beats the X35 by a hair. Asus touts its GameFast technology as having lower input lag than the competition, and our test confirmed that. This is one quick monitor that provided a level of response we’ve only seen exceeded by 1080p 240 Hz models. 

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • PapaCrazy 26 June 2020 14:46
    Extremely tempting but price needs to go (way) down and GPU power up for such awesomeness to be readily adopted.
    Reply
  • Kridian 26 June 2020 16:12
    $1,500?!Nope
    Reply
  • uwhusky1991 26 June 2020 17:19
    Seems that TV manufacturers are missing an opportunity. TCL sells a 43" 4k tv for about $200. You can't tell me that it costs 9X more to make a 144hz 43" tv. Asus sells it for that much because there aren't any mainstream options. TV companies see the 43" TV size as a low end product whereas it's a high end price point for PCs.
    Reply
  • Tanquen 26 June 2020 18:08
    VA / W-LED, edge array for $1500 when TVs of this size can be had for $300-$400?

    You can get the XG438Q now for like $1000 why get this?
    Reply