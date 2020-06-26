Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ 4K Gaming Monitor Review: Jumbo Screen, Extra Bright

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

VA screens don’t quite have the off-axis image quality of IPS panels. But a 43-incher like the PG43UQ is still perfectly shareable. At 45 degrees to the side, we could see a red-green shift with a 30% drop in brightness. A top view reduces brightness by 50% with a red shift and a reduction in detail. Still, with so much screen real estate available, three users could easily share the PG43UQ when sitting 5-6 feet away.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our PG43UQ sample showed no visible uniformity issues. There was no bleed or glow, and our meter only detected a slight hot spot in the lower left zone. Field patterns at all brightness levels were smoothly toned from edge to edge and showed no color variation.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We set the PG43UQ’s overdrive on level 3 for this test, as higher settings produced obvious ghosting artifacts. Tested at 144 Hz, the PG43UQ posted the same screen draw interval as its competition. The 200 Hz X35 will buy you 1 less millisecond.

Total input lag is extremely impressive at just 24ms, which beats the X35 by a hair. Asus touts its GameFast technology as having lower input lag than the competition, and our test confirmed that. This is one quick monitor that provided a level of response we’ve only seen exceeded by 1080p 240 Hz models.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content