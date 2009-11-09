Batman: Arkham Asylum: GPUs, CPUs, And PhysX Performance

Benchmark Results: High Detail
Let's have a look at the results of high-detail testing without AA or PhysX enabled:
All of the mid-range and high-end cards with a 256-bit memory interface have absolutely no problem producing smooth performance all the way up to the high 2560x1600 resolution, although the GeForce 9600 GT does struggle a bit with a minimum frame rate of 19 FPS (frames per second) at that setting.
Conversely, low-end cards with a 128-bit memory interface, such as the Radeon HD 4650 and GeForce GT 220, can only handle 1280x1024 with absolute ease. The GeForce GT 220 is able to kick it up a notch to 1680x1050 with a minimum frame rate that almost reaches an ideal 30 FPS, but the Radeon HD 4650 struggles.
Keep in mind that these lower-end cards can handle the game at higher resolutions if some detail settings are lowered.
With this in mind, and given Nvidia's past Anti-Consumer business practices, I think we can all expect to see a lot more of this kind of thing in the future with TWIMTBP games.
why you sell a game to all the people when is just for nvidia cards ?
that.s why i love google.... google sell free things, nvidia is the opposite
Nice article BTW, it's sad that the developers were paid off by Nvidia to drop support of AA on AMD cards (in game menu AA support that, there is a work round for ATI cards) as this shows just how morally bankrupt Nvidia is these days.
And just for the record this isn't a case of AMD not 'supporting developers' as Nvidia would lead you to believe. Never mind the fact it can be enabled via a hack, Richard Hubby from AMD has uploaded an email he got from the developers of Batman Arkham Asylum saying there would be lawsuit if they changed to games code to enable game menu support of AA on ATI cards.