Batman: Arkham Asylum: GPUs, CPUs, And PhysX Performance

Test System And Settings
Batman: Arkham Asylum is based on the venerable Unreal 3 Engine, so it doesn't require the most powerful hardware to produce high frame rates. Because of this, we chose the highest visual fidelity options when testing, leaving out only anti-aliasing (AA) and PhysX from our basic settings. We used the in-game benchmark to keep results consistent.
We tested a solid sample of cards from our "Best Graphics Cards for the Money" column. At the time of testing, we didn't have any new ATI Radeon HD 5000-series cards available in our Canada office, but keep in mind that the new 5770 should perform closely to the Radeon HD 4870, and the 5750 will probably perform in the neighborhood of the Radeon HD 4850 and GeForce GTS 250.
|Intel Test System (Performance & CPU Benchmarks)
|AMD Test System(Some CPU Benchmarks)
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-920 (Bloomfield),2.67 GHz, QPI-2400, 8MB Cache
|AMD Phenom II X4 965 (Deneb),3.4 GHz, 2000 MHz HT, 6MB Cache
|Motherboard
|ASRock X58 Supercomputer Intel X58, BIOS P1.90
|Asus M4A785TD-V EVO AMD 785G, BIOS 0410
|Networking
|Onboard Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Mushkin PC3-10700 3 x 2,048MB, DDR3-1066, CL 8-8-8-19 at 1.8V
|Graphics
|Sapphire HD4650 512 MB DDR2 PCIeGigabyte GV-N220OC-1GI GeForce GT 220 1 GB DDR3 PCIeGigabyte GV-N96TSL-1GI GeForce 9600 GT 1 GB DDR3 PCIeGigabyte GV-N250ZL-1GI 1 GB DDR3 PCIeAsus EAH4850 MT 512 MB DDR3 PCIeAsus ENGTX260 796 MB DDR3 PCIeATI Radeon HD 4870 Reference PCIe
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar WD50 00AAJS-00YFA, 500GB, 7,200 RPM, 8MB cache, SATA 3.0 GB/s
|Western Digital Caviar Black 640GB 7,200 RPM, 32MB Cache SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|Power
|Thermaltake Toughpower 1200W1,200W, ATX 12V 2.2, EPS 12v 2.91
|ePower EP-1200P10-T21,200W, ATX 12V, EPS 12v
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate 64-bit 6.0.6001, SP1
|Microsoft Windows 7 x64
|DirectX version
|DirectX 10
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|Nvidia ForceWare 191.07, ATI Catalyst 9.9
With this in mind, and given Nvidia's past Anti-Consumer business practices, I think we can all expect to see a lot more of this kind of thing in the future with TWIMTBP games.
why you sell a game to all the people when is just for nvidia cards ?
that.s why i love google.... google sell free things, nvidia is the opposite
Nice article BTW, it's sad that the developers were paid off by Nvidia to drop support of AA on AMD cards (in game menu AA support that, there is a work round for ATI cards) as this shows just how morally bankrupt Nvidia is these days.
And just for the record this isn't a case of AMD not 'supporting developers' as Nvidia would lead you to believe. Never mind the fact it can be enabled via a hack, Richard Hubby from AMD has uploaded an email he got from the developers of Batman Arkham Asylum saying there would be lawsuit if they changed to games code to enable game menu support of AA on ATI cards.