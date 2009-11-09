Batman: Arkham Asylum: GPUs, CPUs, And PhysX Performance

Benchmark Results: High Detail, 4x AA
For whatever reason, the game's settings menu can only enable AA when using GeForce cards. When you when using the Radeon cards, AA must be enabled through the Catalyst Control Center. This is slightly annoying, mostly because I don't understand why this is the case. Some say it's an underhanded effort by Nvidia to handicap ATI cards (Batman is a TWIMTBP title, after all), while others claim that ATI's developer relations team didn't move fast enough to get AA implemented. Whatever the case, here are the results.
While the Radeon and GeForce cards were neck and neck with their counterparts before, the GeForce boards take a massive lead once AA is enabled. The GeForce 9600 GT even manages to beat out the Radeon HD 4850 at 2560x1600, although it's not much of a real-world victory since both of these cards are relegated to playing back a slide show.
The GeForce GTS 250, Radeon HD 4870, and GeForce GTX 260 manage to deliver smooth frame rates all the way to 1920x1200, although at 2560x1600, only the GeForce GTX 260 manages a smooth minimum frame rate.
With this in mind, and given Nvidia's past Anti-Consumer business practices, I think we can all expect to see a lot more of this kind of thing in the future with TWIMTBP games.
why you sell a game to all the people when is just for nvidia cards ?
that.s why i love google.... google sell free things, nvidia is the opposite
Nice article BTW, it's sad that the developers were paid off by Nvidia to drop support of AA on AMD cards (in game menu AA support that, there is a work round for ATI cards) as this shows just how morally bankrupt Nvidia is these days.
And just for the record this isn't a case of AMD not 'supporting developers' as Nvidia would lead you to believe. Never mind the fact it can be enabled via a hack, Richard Hubby from AMD has uploaded an email he got from the developers of Batman Arkham Asylum saying there would be lawsuit if they changed to games code to enable game menu support of AA on ATI cards.