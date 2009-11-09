Batman: Arkham Asylum: GPUs, CPUs, And PhysX Performance

Benchmark Results: High Detail, 4x AA

For whatever reason, the game's settings menu can only enable AA when using GeForce cards. When you when using the Radeon cards, AA must be enabled through the Catalyst Control Center. This is slightly annoying, mostly because I don't understand why this is the case. Some say it's an underhanded effort by Nvidia to handicap ATI cards (Batman is a TWIMTBP title, after all), while others claim that ATI's developer relations team didn't move fast enough to get AA implemented. Whatever the case, here are the results.

While the Radeon and GeForce cards were neck and neck with their counterparts before, the GeForce boards take a massive lead once AA is enabled. The GeForce 9600 GT even manages to beat out the Radeon HD 4850 at 2560x1600, although it's not much of a real-world victory since both of these cards are relegated to playing back a slide show.

The GeForce GTS 250, Radeon HD 4870, and GeForce GTX 260 manage to deliver smooth frame rates all the way to 1920x1200, although at 2560x1600, only the GeForce GTX 260 manages a smooth minimum frame rate.