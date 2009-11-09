Batman: Arkham Asylum: GPUs, CPUs, And PhysX Performance

Benchmark Results: High Detail, PhysX On Normal

Here is where things get interesting. We'll set hardware-accelerated PhysX to Normal and see what happens:

The Radeons are now limited to an average of 15 FPS across the board. The GeForces are faring much better, but only the GeForce GTS 250 and GTX 260 are really delivering smooth performance above 1280x1024. At 1920x1200, only the GeForce GTX 260 is maintaining a minimum frame rate close to 30 FPS, and at 2560x1600, there are no viable solutions here.