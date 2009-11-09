Batman: Arkham Asylum: GPUs, CPUs, And PhysX Performance

Benchmark Results: High Detail, PhysX On Normal
Here is where things get interesting. We'll set hardware-accelerated PhysX to Normal and see what happens:
The Radeons are now limited to an average of 15 FPS across the board. The GeForces are faring much better, but only the GeForce GTS 250 and GTX 260 are really delivering smooth performance above 1280x1024. At 1920x1200, only the GeForce GTX 260 is maintaining a minimum frame rate close to 30 FPS, and at 2560x1600, there are no viable solutions here.
With this in mind, and given Nvidia's past Anti-Consumer business practices, I think we can all expect to see a lot more of this kind of thing in the future with TWIMTBP games.
why you sell a game to all the people when is just for nvidia cards ?
that.s why i love google.... google sell free things, nvidia is the opposite
Nice article BTW, it's sad that the developers were paid off by Nvidia to drop support of AA on AMD cards (in game menu AA support that, there is a work round for ATI cards) as this shows just how morally bankrupt Nvidia is these days.
And just for the record this isn't a case of AMD not 'supporting developers' as Nvidia would lead you to believe. Never mind the fact it can be enabled via a hack, Richard Hubby from AMD has uploaded an email he got from the developers of Batman Arkham Asylum saying there would be lawsuit if they changed to games code to enable game menu support of AA on ATI cards.