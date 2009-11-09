Trending

Batman: Arkham Asylum: GPUs, CPUs, And PhysX Performance

CPU Benchmarks: PhysX Off

How much CPU performance does Batman: Arkham Asylum need? We turned PhysX off to see how the CPU is taxed. Keep in mind that the frame rates are so high that we're only examining the minimum frame rates here:

Even a 2 GHz quad-core CPU can easily handle a minimum frame-rate over 40 FPS at 1920x1200. Indeed, the Unreal 3 engine deserves its reputation for being easy on the hardware.

Let's set the CPU speed at 2.5 GHz and see how well it performs as CPU cores are disabled:

We now see that a dual-core Phenom II CPU at 2.5 GHz can handle a minimum frame rate of over 40 FPS. This means that even a sub-$100 CPU should be able to deliver excellent performance with Batman: Arkham Asylum.

91 Comments Comment from the forums
  burnley14 09 November 2009 13:36
    Excellent article as usual, Mr. Woligroski. Keep up the good work!
    Reply
  Kohlhagen 09 November 2009 14:03
    I just bought an ATI 5000 series card.. can i use my second PCI-E slot with the nvidia 220 to support physX? (i doubt it because AMD/Nvidia GPUs together cause driver issues)
    Reply
  curnel_D 09 November 2009 14:23
    Don--it's almost as though the game is artificially capping performance at a set level, and is then using only the CPU resources it needs to reach that level. On the Core i7, PhysX is using fewer resources than it does on the Phenom II. This would make sense if there was an artificial performance cap, as the i7 has shown to outperform AMD's architecture.With Nvidia pushing proprietary API's like CUDA and PhysX, they're at a point where these things are some of the largest selling points of their products.

    With this in mind, and given Nvidia's past Anti-Consumer business practices, I think we can all expect to see a lot more of this kind of thing in the future with TWIMTBP games.
    Reply
  2shea 09 November 2009 14:31
    @ kohlhagen: with an ati 5000 card you probably won't need that second card if you don't play on the highest resolution.
    Reply
  nzprogamer 09 November 2009 14:33
    im a big fan of amd and im planing to buy the xfx 4850 in the weekend but the gts250 just add another $5-10 i think i will buy the GTS-250. come on ATI
    Reply
  anamaniac 09 November 2009 14:53
    Wow... that's pathetic. This game should have the words stamped on it: Nvidia only!
    Reply
  noob2222 09 November 2009 15:18
    Interesting find on the CPU useage with ATI cards. It would appear that Nvidia programmed Physix not to unload programming to the cpu, instead forcing it to the GPU only. Just a speculation since it is thier option.
    Reply
  sohei 09 November 2009 15:23
    this game runs great on any hardware but but , nvidia is just nvidia
    why you sell a game to all the people when is just for nvidia cards ?
    that.s why i love google.... google sell free things, nvidia is the opposite
    Reply
  JeanLuc 09 November 2009 15:33
    NPD numbers show this game as currently being one of the least popular PC games - 92nd in fact.

    Nice article BTW, it's sad that the developers were paid off by Nvidia to drop support of AA on AMD cards (in game menu AA support that, there is a work round for ATI cards) as this shows just how morally bankrupt Nvidia is these days.

    And just for the record this isn't a case of AMD not 'supporting developers' as Nvidia would lead you to believe. Never mind the fact it can be enabled via a hack, Richard Hubby from AMD has uploaded an email he got from the developers of Batman Arkham Asylum saying there would be lawsuit if they changed to games code to enable game menu support of AA on ATI cards.
    Reply
  sohei 09 November 2009 15:34
    when you benchmarked intel cpu you use turbo feature? tom
    Reply