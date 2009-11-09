Batman: Arkham Asylum: GPUs, CPUs, And PhysX Performance

CPU Benchmarks: PhysX Off
How much CPU performance does Batman: Arkham Asylum need? We turned PhysX off to see how the CPU is taxed. Keep in mind that the frame rates are so high that we're only examining the minimum frame rates here:
Even a 2 GHz quad-core CPU can easily handle a minimum frame-rate over 40 FPS at 1920x1200. Indeed, the Unreal 3 engine deserves its reputation for being easy on the hardware.
Let's set the CPU speed at 2.5 GHz and see how well it performs as CPU cores are disabled:
We now see that a dual-core Phenom II CPU at 2.5 GHz can handle a minimum frame rate of over 40 FPS. This means that even a sub-$100 CPU should be able to deliver excellent performance with Batman: Arkham Asylum.
With this in mind, and given Nvidia's past Anti-Consumer business practices, I think we can all expect to see a lot more of this kind of thing in the future with TWIMTBP games.
why you sell a game to all the people when is just for nvidia cards ?
that.s why i love google.... google sell free things, nvidia is the opposite
Nice article BTW, it's sad that the developers were paid off by Nvidia to drop support of AA on AMD cards (in game menu AA support that, there is a work round for ATI cards) as this shows just how morally bankrupt Nvidia is these days.
And just for the record this isn't a case of AMD not 'supporting developers' as Nvidia would lead you to believe. Never mind the fact it can be enabled via a hack, Richard Hubby from AMD has uploaded an email he got from the developers of Batman Arkham Asylum saying there would be lawsuit if they changed to games code to enable game menu support of AA on ATI cards.