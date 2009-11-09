Batman: Arkham Asylum: GPUs, CPUs, And PhysX Performance

CPU Benchmarks: PhysX Off

How much CPU performance does Batman: Arkham Asylum need? We turned PhysX off to see how the CPU is taxed. Keep in mind that the frame rates are so high that we're only examining the minimum frame rates here:

Even a 2 GHz quad-core CPU can easily handle a minimum frame-rate over 40 FPS at 1920x1200. Indeed, the Unreal 3 engine deserves its reputation for being easy on the hardware.

Let's set the CPU speed at 2.5 GHz and see how well it performs as CPU cores are disabled:

We now see that a dual-core Phenom II CPU at 2.5 GHz can handle a minimum frame rate of over 40 FPS. This means that even a sub-$100 CPU should be able to deliver excellent performance with Batman: Arkham Asylum.