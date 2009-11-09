Batman: Arkham Asylum: GPUs, CPUs, And PhysX Performance

Benchmark Results: High Detail, PhysX On High

Now that we know what to expect from PhysX on Normal, let's see the performance penalty associated with the High setting:

The average frame rates haven't moved much, but the minimums have all been pushed below 30 FPS, even for the highest performer, the GeForce GTX 260.

Oddly, despite the added processing demands, the minimum and the average frame rates have not moved on the Radeon cards.

Let's see what happens when we add a dedicated card for PhysX processing.