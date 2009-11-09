Batman: Arkham Asylum: GPUs, CPUs, And PhysX Performance

Benchmark Results: High Detail, PhysX On High
Now that we know what to expect from PhysX on Normal, let's see the performance penalty associated with the High setting:
The average frame rates haven't moved much, but the minimums have all been pushed below 30 FPS, even for the highest performer, the GeForce GTX 260.
Oddly, despite the added processing demands, the minimum and the average frame rates have not moved on the Radeon cards.
Let's see what happens when we add a dedicated card for PhysX processing.
With this in mind, and given Nvidia's past Anti-Consumer business practices, I think we can all expect to see a lot more of this kind of thing in the future with TWIMTBP games.
why you sell a game to all the people when is just for nvidia cards ?
that.s why i love google.... google sell free things, nvidia is the opposite
Nice article BTW, it's sad that the developers were paid off by Nvidia to drop support of AA on AMD cards (in game menu AA support that, there is a work round for ATI cards) as this shows just how morally bankrupt Nvidia is these days.
And just for the record this isn't a case of AMD not 'supporting developers' as Nvidia would lead you to believe. Never mind the fact it can be enabled via a hack, Richard Hubby from AMD has uploaded an email he got from the developers of Batman Arkham Asylum saying there would be lawsuit if they changed to games code to enable game menu support of AA on ATI cards.