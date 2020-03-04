be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 Review: Quiet Cooling on a Budget

The budget-friendly Shadow Rock 3 brings decent memory clearance and excellent thermal performance to midsize CPU cooling from be quite! Available now for $50, it’s hard to beat the combination of handsome looks and performance value.

be quiet! has is known for its austere CPU cooling lineup, which includes offerings from its Dark Rock and Pure Rock series. The latest addition to the company's SKY list is the Shadow Rock 3, which makes use of five copper heatpipes, a broad aluminum cooling tower, a single, 120mm Shadow Wings cooling fan and a 3-year warranty to cover it all.

The Shadow Rock 3 doesn’t neatly fit a cooler segment as it is slightly larger than a typical midsize tower, but more compact than huge coolers like the Dark Rock Pro 4. It's closer to a midsize cooler when you factor in its use of a single 120mm fan as opposed to the dual-spinner setups of the more elite coolers in this segment. An excellent value with a $50 MSRP, the Shadow Rock 3 gives you strong performance and silent operation in an unassuming package.

Specifications

Height 6.4" / 163mm Width 5.1" / 130mm Depth 4.7" / 121mm Base Height 1.625" / 41.3mm Assy. Offset 0.5" /12.7mm (0.75" / 19.1mm w/fan) Cooling Fans (1) 120 x 25mm Connectors (1) 4-pin PWM Weight 25.2 oz / 714g Intel Sockets 115x, 2011x*, 2066* (square ILM mounts only) AMD Sockets AM3(+), AM4 Warranty 3 years Web Price $50

Features

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

be quiet! ships the Shadow Rock 3 with a decent assortment of mounting accessories: Although AMD socket support is limited to only AM3(+) and AM4, Intel gets coverage for its 115x series CPUs as well as LGAs 2011 and 2066. An included slim magnetic Phillips-head screwdriver comes in quite handy for securing the rear bracing screw on the Shadow Rock 3, which requires torsion to be applied directly through a hole in cooler top plate, through the cooling fin stack.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The top of the Shadow Rock 3 features a handsome, brushed aluminum plate with the interesting placement of the screwdriver hole just off-center. The stack is made up of aluminum fins that have noticeably wide spacing, giving it a lower than average density of cooling fins. The wire spring clips supporting the 120mm Shadow Wings 2 fan snap around cutouts of the cooling tower fins on each side to provide tension.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 120mm Shadow Wings 2 fan is rated to 1600 RPM, featuring rubber foot grommets at all four corners to minimize vibration during operation. The be quiet! Shadow Rock 3 ships with only a single fan, but an additional set of fan clips is provided to allow the cooler to be run in a push+pull fan configuration.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The base of the Shadow Rock 3 features a quintet of direct-contact copper heatpipes, milled evenly with the aluminum mounting base block for full CPU IHS coverage. The mounting block is also milled with a small, independent set of heatsink fins which also serve as an orientation guide for the torsion mounting bar, allowing the cooler to be correctly centered during installation.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Installation of the Shadow Rock 3 is rather simple, although the offset of the cooling fin stack does require a bit of balance when attempting to secure the mounting bar to the base mounting plates. The inclusion of a slender, magnetic screwdriver makes reaching the rear mounting screw much simpler as the average installer might not have the correct tool to reach this secluded fastener.

While wire spring clips are not the most fashionable method to secure fans to a cooler, they are a low-cost method of getting the job done. Designed well, these are easier to install and remove than many others we’ve worked with.

