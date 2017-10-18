Intel Z270 Motherboard Roundup

With the launch of Coffee Lake, Intel's Kaby Lake products have started the slow march towards exiting the market. But there is still value in the aging platform, and the 200-series chipsets and the associated Kaby Lake processors still offer a lot of performance for your everyday needs.

Intel's Z270 chipsets is the most feature rich solution for Kaby Lake processors. It is nearly identical in every detail to the newer Z370 chipset, but it does not support the newer Coffee Lake CPUs, despite sharing the same LGA 1151 socket. Compared to the other 200-series chispets, Z270 has more HSIO lanes, PCIe lanes, and USB 3.0 ports, and it is the only 200-series chipset that supports overclocking CPUs. The Z270 chipset is also the only 200-series chipset that can divide the CPU's PCIe 3.0 lanes between multiple graphics cards.



Intel Z270 Motherboards

Motherboards have dozens of specs that may vary from one board to the next, but there are four key variables that outweigh the rest: CPU, chipset, memory, and power delivery system. Now, depending on your own specific uses, other factors such as the USB support or networking options may be prioritized, but the importance of these other features will vary considerably from one person to the next, whereas everyone should carefully consider the four key variables.

Typically, you first decide if you want to build your new PC around an AMD or an Intel CPU. Next, you'll need to pick a chipset based on its feature set and price. Because this article is focused on Z270 motherboards, we will proceed under the assumption that you've selected an unlocked Intel Kaby Lake processor and the Z270 chipset. If you don't plan to overclock, you may want to consider a lower-end chipset and CPU.

You should also consider the system's memory support. Unless you're building a compact PC, you want to have four DIMM slots to support higher quantities of memory. The maximum memory frequency is also important if you plan to use high-performance DDR4. Officially, Kaby Lake only supports DDR4 at speeds up to 2400MHz, but a Z270 motherboard may support DDR4 DIMMs operating at speeds of 4233MHz or higher.

When selecting a Z270 motherboard, it's crucial to pay attention to the power delivery system, especially if you plan to overclock. An insufficient number of power phases or inadequate cooling can limit your overall system performance and cause the CPU to throttle. In general, a greater number of power phases and larger heatsinks over the MOFSETs, the better. While eight phases is typically sufficient for most, boards with more may produce better overclocking results.

Extended ATX Intel Z270 Motherboards

3- and 4-way SLI

Dual Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Enthusiast-class ZxRi audio with three high-end, upgradeable Op-Amps

Highest-yet two-DIMM DRAM O/C

Great layout

No major connector conflicts

8 high-capacity fan outputs with auto detection and manual PWM/Voltage selection

EK “hybrid” chipset water block equally effective with cross-draft CPU coolers

Price

Minor performance impact for additional onboard components

Minor energy penalty for additional onboard components

Port resource sharing in spite of additional switches

PCB is slightly oversized ATX

ATX Intel Z270 Motherboards

Excellent basic overclocking

Several additional features for advanced overclocking

Eight 4-pin fan headers, plus a breakout header for a four-fan adapter

Supports next-gen USB 3.1 front-panel connections

High price-to-features ratio

Biostar Racing Z270GT9

Includes high-end X550AT 10GbE networking

Includes bonus Intel 600P 256GB M.2 Drive

Second (Gigabit) Network Controller is also Intel (for teaming)

Ultimate flexibility of six x16 slots providing 8-4-8-4-4-4 lane connections

Entire package costs less than the combination of its 10GbE network controller and 256GB SSD

The two CPU-fed slots are only two, rather than three, spaces apart

Not SLI capable (no license)

Not CrossFire validated (this should have been easy for a manufacturer)

Three of the four-lane slots steal storage connections (U.2, SATA)

Minor firmware bug exposed when using our alternative M.2 SSD as a system drive

Mediocre CPU overclocking (at our hard voltage limit, which is heat-constrained)

Poor DRAM overclocking when using our samples

Performance

Overall feature set

Energy efficiency

Price

No Digital Audio Optical output

No POST code display

No backup firmware ROM

Great DRAM overclocking

Triple NVMe support via dual M.2 plus PCIe

Dual Gigabit Ethernet with teaming

Added Key E M.2 support for Wi-Fi modules

Two extra SATA ports

Triple-zone RGB lighting plus RGB output header.

Voltage regulator protection limits our Core i7-7700K to 4.60 GHz

Dual M.2 shares resources with four SATA ports

Triple NVMe support via dual M.2 plus PCIe

Added Key E M.2 support for Wi-Fi modules

Two extra SATA ports

Dual-zone RGB lighting plus RGB output header

Mediocre overclocking

Mediocre default efficiency

Dual M.2 shares resources with four SATA ports

Onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Great memory overclocking

Good efficiency

Frequent discounts provide purchase incentive

Temporary discounts don’t apply to value charts

No “extra” slot for a third PCIe x4 NVMe drive

No Gen 2 USB 3.1 controller

Single-zone lighting outclassed by a different ASRock product

Supports 3-way and 4-way SLI

Includes dual Thunderbolt 3 connections

Combines dual Gigabit at 5 Gb/s and Wi-Fi networking

Includes right-angle front-panel audio header for better card clearance

Triple M.2

Requires M.2 adapters to support U.2

Reduced-price Wi-Fi rated to only 433Mb/s

Mid-tier overclocking

ASRock Z270 Taichi

Good Overclocking

Dual Gigabit, plus Wi-Fi networking

Improved slot configuration flexibility

Triple NVMe M.2 interfaces

List price places it in a value tie rather than a win

Won’t O/C our CPU to the expected 48x 100 MHz (but can do 47x 102)

Dual front-panel USB 3.0 headers share the bandwidth of one port

No I/O panel USB 2.0 (which are still useful for keyboards and mice)

Good CPU overclocking

Good efficiency

Good software suite

Good per-feature value

Good Wi-Fi controller

Front Panel (Gen2) USB 3.1 connector

No diagnostics code display

Mediocre DRAM overclocking

Exceptional DRAM overclocking

Great CPU overclocking stability

Triple NVMe support via dual M.2 plus U.2

Triple NVMe support via single M.2, PCIe, and U.2

Dual Gigabit Ethernet with both Intel and Killer controllers

Multi-zone LED lighting with LED-strip controller output

This firmware revision defaults our Core i7-7700K to fixed voltage operation

Odd resource sharing between M.2, SATA, and PCIe requires careful build planning

Network Device Teaming not possible with dissimilar Ethernet controllers

Great DRAM overclocking

Good CPU overclocking

Triple NVMe support switches between U.2 and PCIe third interface

High-end product price

Placing any card in bottom PCIe slot disables the U.2 interface

ECS Z270-Lightsaber

Excellent selection of onboard switches

Multi-function 3-character digital status display

Dual BIOS with manual selection

Conflict-free HSIO resources

No loadline compensation (for CPU overclocking)

Poor DRAM overclocking

Limited fan control options

No RGB strip headers

Previous-gen audio and USB 3.1 controllers

Poor retail availability

Mini-ITX Intel Z270 Motherboards

ASRock Z270 Gaming-ITX/ac

High-end integrated Wi-Fi controller

Above-average performance

Onboard Thunderbolt 3 controller

Poor CPU overclocking

Thunderbolt 3 controller is half-bandwidth

Only one USB 3.1 Gen2 capable port (via Thunderbolt 3)

Inexpensive

Dual Gigabit Ethernet

Energy Efficient

Relatively high CPU overclocking stability

Includes support kit for adding your own Wi-Fi mini card

Poor availability

No Ethernet teaming

Requires alternative overclocking methods

No 10Gb/s USB interfaces