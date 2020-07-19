Cooler Master GM34-CW 34-inch Curved Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor Review: Color For Days and Speed to Match

Cooler Master GM34-CW deals Cooler Master GM34-CW Amazon $800

Viewing Angles

The GM34-CW isn’t great for sharing with off-axis viewing; that’s typical of VA screens. To the sides, we can see a 50% reduction in brightness and a clear shift to red. The vertical plane is much the same, with a further reduction in detail. The steps are all visible but not well defined.

Screen Uniformity

Our GM34-CW racked up another accolade in addition to its large color gamut, delivering one of the best black field uniformity scores we’ve recorded. There are no parts of the screen that are visibly brighter or darker than any other. Bleed and glow are completely non-existent. When viewed in a dark room, every brightness step is perfectly uniform.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

In addition to all that color, the GM34-CW is lightning fast. With a 7ms draw time, it matches most 144Hz displays and is only pipped by the X35 running at 200Hz. It makes up for that and more in the lag test where it takes first place with a 25ms score. It doesn’t get much quicker than that. Only a few 240Hz panels have lower input lag. Competitive gamers should have no problem increasing their frag count with one of these panels in their arsenal.