LGA 1156 Memory Performance: What Speed DDR3 Should You Buy?

Test System Details

We used the Asus Maximus III Formula, a high-end P55 motherboard, and an Intel Core i7-870 processor to analyze memory performance.

To be able to set all described memory clock speeds and timings, we grabbed two Corsair CM3X2G1600C9DHX Dominator DIMMs. These are specified for DDR3-1600 speed at CL9 timings, but they can also run at CL8 settings. Keep in mind that all other system parameters, such as the processor speed, remained unchanged for the sake of consistency.

System Hardware Hardware Details CPU Intel Core i7-870 (45 nm, 2.93 GHz, 4 x 256KB L2 and 8MB L3 Cache, TDP 95W, Rev. B1) Motherboard (Socket 1156) Asus Maximus III Formula (Rev. 1.0) Chipset: Intel P55 BIOS: 0902 (09/24/2009) RAM DDR3 (Dual) 2 x 2GB DDR3-1600 (Corsair CM3X2G1600C9DHX) Graphics Zotac Geforce GTX 260² GPU: Geforce GTX 260 (576 MHz) Graphics RAM: 896MB DDR3 (1998 MHz) Stream Processors: 216 Shader Clock: 1242 MHz Hard Drive Western Digital VelociRaptor, 300GB (WD3000HLFS) 10,000 RPM, SATA/300, 16MB Cache Blu-ray Drive LG GGW-H20L, SATA/150 Power Supply PC Power & Cooling, Silencer 750EPS12V 750W System Software and Drivers Operating System Windows Vista Enterprise Version 6.0 x64 Service Pack 2 (Build 6000) Drivers and Settings Nvidia GeForce Drivers GeForce 185.85 Intel Chipset Drivers Chipset Installation Utility Ver. 9.1.0.1015 Intel storage Drivers Matrix Storage Drivers Ver. 8.8.0.1009