LGA 1156 Memory Performance: What Speed DDR3 Should You Buy?

Benchmark Results: Audio/Video Performance

The performance differences in converting audio into Apple’s AAC format using iTunes is negligible.

There were no measurable differences when using LAME.

DivX transcoding runs slightly faster with higher-performance memory, but we found wide variance in the results, meaning that performance isn’t very consistent.

Using Xvid provided another case of measurable benefit with faster memory.

Finally, there’s little reason to pay for fast RAM if you use MainConcept on a regular basis.