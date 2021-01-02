EVGA 650W N1 Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is loose on most rails, especially at 12V and 3.3V.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is quite long, but the power ok signal's hold-up time does not reach 16ms, as it should.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current with both 115V and 230V is low.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current is low and this is good, of course.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.542A 1.983A 1.958A 0.972A 64.963 77.838% 832 18.2 30.81°C 0.975 12.243V 5.045V 3.368V 5.144V 83.459 34.56°C 115.18V 2 8.116A 2.979A 2.952A 1.171A 130.032 83.396% 862 19.2 30.97°C 0.984 12.215V 5.033V 3.354V 5.124V 155.921 35.23°C 115.17V 3 13.055A 3.479A 3.457A 1.371A 195.036 85.025% 923 21.5 31.30°C 0.981 12.178V 5.031V 3.341V 5.106V 229.386 36.45°C 115.16V 4 18.017A 3.980A 3.964A 1.572A 260.040 85.423% 1073 26.2 31.69°C 0.984 12.146V 5.027V 3.329V 5.090V 304.413 37.59°C 115.16V 5 22.662A 4.986A 4.977A 1.777A 325.081 85.051% 1432 35.0 32.45°C 0.982 12.116V 5.016V 3.314V 5.067V 382.220 38.67°C 115.13V 6 27.261A 6.003A 6.002A 1.983A 389.500 84.626% 1427 35.0 32.61°C 0.989 12.094V 4.997V 3.300V 5.044V 460.262 39.56°C 115.15V 7 31.963A 7.026A 7.033A 2.188A 454.749 83.896% 1606 38.0 33.67°C 0.993 12.065V 4.983V 3.285V 5.028V 542.038 41.24°C 115.11V 8 36.712A 8.002A 8.077A 2.398A 519.889 82.891% 1834 41.7 33.90°C 0.994 12.032V 4.970V 3.268V 5.006V 627.197 42.05°C 115.12V 9 41.895A 8.552A 8.602A 2.405A 584.927 82.050% 1864 42.1 34.73°C 0.995 11.993V 4.967V 3.255V 4.991V 712.895 43.63°C 115.12V 10 46.871A 9.063A 9.169A 3.025A 649.815 80.860% 2033 44.6 35.53°C 0.996 11.950V 4.966V 3.239V 4.959V 803.627 45.01°C 115.15V 11 52.553A 9.051A 9.212A 3.036A 714.727 79.792% 2039 44.7 36.10°C 0.996 11.893V 4.973V 3.224V 4.942V 895.741 46.89°C 115.18V CL1 4.000A 16.001A 16.001A 0.001A 178.761 78.661% 1674 39.1 32.94°C 0.981 12.375V 4.777V 3.301V 5.078V 227.256 39.23°C 115.17V CL2 52.018A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 626.563 81.481% 2007 44.2 35.11°C 0.996 11.786V 5.172V 3.272V 5.036V 768.970 45.83°C 115.16V

For a ten-minute period, the PSU delivered 110% of its max-rated-capacity at 36 degrees Celsius, without blowing sky-high. EVGA rates this model for 25 degrees Celsius at continuous full load output, so we pushed it way above its official spec, and it survived.

Since this is a group-regulated platform, the performance in the CL1 and CL2 tests is bad with high voltage deviations at 12V and 5V. These rails are tied together, so unbalanced loads create huge trouble.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.213A 0.493A 0.488A 0.193A 19.997 61.327% 815 17.3 0.933 12.236V 5.085V 3.381V 5.172V 32.607 115.19V 2 2.425A 0.987A 0.978A 0.388A 39.986 72.454% 804 17.1 0.965 12.238V 5.069V 3.376V 5.163V 55.188 115.19V 3 3.642A 1.483A 1.469A 0.582A 60.014 77.775% 815 17.3 0.971 12.235V 5.059V 3.371V 5.154V 77.164 115.18V 4 4.853A 1.981A 1.961A 0.778A 79.963 80.145% 823 17.8 0.974 12.231V 5.049V 3.366V 5.145V 99.773 115.18V

Under light loads the PSU's fan is inaudible, but the efficiency levels are super-low.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.880A 0.246A 0.293A 0.051A 13.275 54.650% 753 15.1 0.944 12.234V 5.095V 3.384V 5.178V 24.291 115.17V

We didn't expect this PSU to be even close to 60% efficiency at super light loads.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Very low-efficiency levels in all load regions. On the other hand, the APFC converter's performance is satisfactory.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.518 75.510% 0.135 5.181V 0.686 115.18V 2 0.250A 1.295 79.156% 0.242 5.178V 1.636 115.18V 3 0.550A 2.845 80.299% 0.323 5.171V 3.543 115.17V 4 1.000A 5.164 80.511% 0.367 5.163V 6.414 115.17V 5 1.500A 7.731 80.180% 0.394 5.153V 9.642 115.17V 6 3.000A 15.378 75.840% 0.438 5.126V 20.277 115.16V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail is efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.203V 5.134V 3.386V 5.181V 6.812 0.750 115.2V Standby 0.055 0.010 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is low with 115V, but above 0.1W with 230V. Nonetheless, you cannot be picky in this price range.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan profile is aggressive, especially at high loads, because of the low efficiency platform. Without strong airflow, the thermal load could easily kill the PSU.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile remains aggressive at lower operating temperatures, so you better avoid this PSU if you want a silent system. With more than 350W loads, the output noise exceeds 40 dBA.

