Trending

EVGA 650W N1 Power Supply Review

Affordable, but unimpressive.

By

EVGA 650W N1
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Protection Features

OCP (Cold @ 25°C)

12V: >72.8A (>140%), <11.423V, 107.31mV ripple
5VSB: 5.5A (183.33%), 5.072V

Tested with 2A at 12V 5V:19.4A (97%), 4.75V 3.3V: 34.2A (142.5%), 3.268V, 71.7mV ripple

OCP (Hot @ 34°C)

12V: >72.8A (>140%), <11.436V, 132.27mV ripple
5VSB: 5.5A (183.33%), 5.068V

Tested with 2A at 12V 5V: 19.2A (96%), 4.751V 3.3V: 34A (141.67%), 3.267V, 57.73mV ripple

OPP (Cold @ 28°C)

844.99W (130%)

OPP (Hot @ 33°C)

845.89W (130.14%)

OTP

✓ (169°C @ 12V Heat Sink)

SCP

12V to Earth: ✓ 5V to Earth: ✓ 3.3V to Earth: ✓ 5VSB to Earth: ✓ -12V to Earth: ✓

PWR_OK

Accurate but lower than 16ms

NLO

SIP

Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC Thermistor

We could easily kill this PSU since OCP (overcurrent protection) at 12V is not correctly set, but we aborted the test and let it live since we only have one sample to conduct all tests. The 5V rail was unable to deliver its advertised full power, while the 3.3V rail's OCP is sky-high, so ripple on this rail gets out of control. Finally, the Over Power Protection should be lower than 130%, given the platform's capabilities. The good thing is that there is OTP (over temperature protection), which is essential to any PSU. 

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3

DC Power Sequencing Tests

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots

Image 2 of 3

DC Power Sequencing Tests

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

DC Power Sequencing Tests

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3.3V rail's voltage level is dead close to 5V, but it doesn't seem to go above it. 

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Graphs

Image 1 of 3

CL Load Regulation

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load Regulation Graphs

Image 2 of 3

CL Load Regulation

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

CL Load Regulation

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Graph

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Graphs

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4

CL Ripple

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Suppression Graphs

Image 2 of 4

CL Ripple

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

CL Ripple

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

CL Ripple

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 10

IR Shots

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 10

IR Shots

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 10

IR Shots

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 10

IR Shots

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 10

IR Shots

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 10

IR Shots

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 10

IR Shots

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 10

IR Shots

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 10

IR Shots

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 10

IR Shots

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter and the bridge rectifier have low operating temperatures, which also applies to the main transformer. The 12V/5V coil on the secondary side is the hottest part, at 74 degrees Celsius. 

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Archaic59 02 January 2021 14:15
    Just another POS on the endless pile that we have to warn people about. Who could even use it? It's not for a gaming system and how many people really need 650 watts in a home office system? I remember when I used to recommend EVGA power supplies regularly. Yeah, the Super Flower days, which are long gone. RIP EVGA.
    Reply
  • DSzymborski 02 January 2021 15:35
    In fairness, even when EVGA had PSUs made by Super Flower and SeaSonic, the N series still totally sucked then as well.
    Reply
  • greatmaharg 02 January 2021 19:09
    To be clear, is this a review for the 80+ White rated W1, or unrated N1?
    Reply
  • maxamillionfeettall 03 January 2021 16:25
    "EVGA states that the PSU's fan has a sleeve bearing, but I broke it apart and found an inferior rifle bearing."

    Rifle bearing is just a modified sleeve bearing and is superior to plain sleeve bearings iirc. It's even stated in the psu 101 article, so idk why it's stated as inferior to plain sleeve bearing this time around.
    Reply