EVGA 650W N1 Power Supply Review

Performance Rating
Low overall performance, only a bit higher than the EVGA 600 W1.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
This is a noisy PSU, so you should keep this in mind before you decide to buy it.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
Bottom low average efficiency. The outdated platform is the problem here.
Power Factor Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
A section where it performs decently! The average PF score is quite high.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
Rifle bearing is just a modified sleeve bearing and is superior to plain sleeve bearings iirc. It's even stated in the psu 101 article, so idk why it's stated as inferior to plain sleeve bearing this time around.