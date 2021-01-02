EVGA 650W N1 Power Supply Review

EVGA 650W N1 deals EVGA 100-N1-0650-L1, 650 N1,... Amazon Prime $54.99

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Low overall performance, only a bit higher than the EVGA 600 W1.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a noisy PSU, so you should keep this in mind before you decide to buy it.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bottom low average efficiency. The outdated platform is the problem here.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A section where it performs decently! The average PF score is quite high.

