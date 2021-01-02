Trending

EVGA 650W N1 Power Supply Review

Affordable, but unimpressive.

By

EVGA 650W N1
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Our Verdict

The EVGA 650W N1 is a low-performance PSU with incorrect OCP and OPP and weak efficiency.

For

  • Full power at 36 degrees Celsius
  • Satisfactory transient response at 12V
  • Low inrush and leakage currents
  • Long hold-up time
  • Efficient 5VSB rail
  • Enough connectors
  • Rifle bearing fan

Against

  • 12V OCP and OPP are not configured correctly
  • Low overall performance
  • Low efficiency
  • Noisy
  • 20AWG gauges on the PCIe and 4-pin Molex connectors
  • Lousy transient response at 3.3V
  • Low-end capacitors in both primary and secondary sides
  • High EMI emissions

The EVGA 650 N1 is a low-end PSU with low overall performance, low efficiency, noisy operation, and low-end parts at its internals. It managed to deliver, though, full load at 36 degrees Celsius, and its transient response at 12V is satisfactory, while the hold-up time is longer than what the ATX spec requires. Its build quality is low, and you should be careful not to overload its +12V rail since OCP is not correctly configured. This is definitely not stuff for our best PSU picks article, and you should get a Corsair CX650 or a CV650 instead. If you can pay more, you should also look at the Cooler Master MWE Bronze with similar capacity. 

The EVGA N1 line consists of three members with capacities ranging from 550W to 750W. These PSUs aim for the mainstream market, so they don't have any modular cables, and according to EVGA, they can deliver full power at a low ambient temperature, 25 degrees Celsius. Typically, high-end PSUs can deliver full power continuously at 50 degrees Celsius. Still, they use higher quality components to achieve this, which cost way more than the parts that EVGA and HEC used for the N1 models. 

Image 1 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Product Photos

Image 2 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 13

PSU photos

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Theoretically speaking, the 650 N1 could handle a strong graphics card like the Nvidia RTX 3070, but I would advise against that since it only has two PCIe connectors installed on the same cable, which uses thin 20AWG gauges. If you have invested a high amount for a good GPU, it's better spend a bit more to get a decent power supply. Getting a PSU based on your leftover money after purchasing all the other system parts is not a wise move.

Image 1 of 5

EVGA 650 Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Product Photos

Image 2 of 5

EVGA 650 Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

EVGA 650 Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

EVGA 650 Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

EVGA 650 Box

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)HEC
Max. DC Output650W

Efficiency

80 PLUS White, ETA-S (82-85%)

Noise

LAMBDA-S+ (35-40 dB[A])

Modular

Intel C6/C7 Power State Support

Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 25°C
Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Current (+12V) Protection

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Surge Protection

Inrush Current Protection

Fan Failure Protection

No Load Operation

Cooling

120mm Rifle Bearing Fan (DWPH EFS-12E12H)
Semi-Passive Operation

Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm

Weight

1.76 kg (3.88 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92

Warranty

2 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps24205230.3
Watts130624153.6
Total Max. Power (W)650

Cables & Connectors

Fixed CablesCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (560mm)1118-20AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (620mm)1118AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (560mm+120mm)1220AWGNo
SATA (450mm+120mm+120mm)2620AWGNo
4-pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm) / FDD (+120mm)13 / 120-22AWGNo

All cables are fixed, and the amount of provided connectors is satisfactory, given that this is a mainstream PSU. All cables are long enough, but the distance between all peripheral connectors is short. Moreover, it is a great shame to use thin 20AWG gauges on the PCIe and SATA connectors, while the ATX spec recommends 18AWG, at least. 

Image 1 of 6

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cable Photos

Image 2 of 6

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

Cables

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)HEC
PCB TypeSingle Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x MPS HF81 (1x Discharge IC)
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor SCK-1R55 (1.5Ohm)
Bridge Rectifier(s)2 GBU1006 (600V, 10A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs3x MagnaChip MDP18N50 (500V, 11A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.27Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode1x NXP BYC10-600 (600V, 10A @ 78°C)
Bulk Cap(s)1x Teapo (400V, 470uF, 2,000h @ 85°C, LH)
Main Switchers2x MagnaChip MDP18N50 (500V, 11A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.27Ohm)
PFC / PWM Combo ControllerChampion CM6800TX
TopologyPrimary side: APFC, Double Forward
Secondary side: Passive Rectification & Group Regulation
Secondary Side-
+12V & 5V SBRs4x SBR30A60CT (60V, 30A @ 125°C), 2x STMicroelectronics STPS30L45CT (45V, 30A @ 135°C)
3.3V SBRs2x STMicroelectronics STPS30L45CT (45V, 30A @ 135°C)
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytic: 10x Teapo (1-3,000h @ 105°C, SC), 2x Elite (1,000h @ 85°C, PS)
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelDWPH EFS-12E12H (120mm, 12V, 0.50A, Rifle Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier1x PFC PFR10L60CT SBR (60V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerPower Integrations TNY279PN
Image 1 of 4

In Top

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overall Photos

Image 2 of 4

In Top

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

In Top

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

In Top

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a low-end platform from HEC, using an outdated design. On the primary side, there is an APFC converter, thankfully, and the two pain FETs are installed in double forward topology. On the secondary side, passive rectification is used along with a group regulation scheme where 12V and 5V are tied together, while the 3.3V rail is independently regulated. Group regulation is not recommended for any modern system since it requires a high enough load at 12V and 5V to keep voltages on these rails in control. If the load is unbalanced between the rails, load regulation goes south. 

Image 1 of 6

Transient Filter

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Transient filter

Image 2 of 6

Transient Filter

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

Transient Filter

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

Mov and NTC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

Mov and NTC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

Discharge IC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient filtering stage includes all necessary parts, and it even uses an MOV and a discharge IC. It is a nice surprise to find discharge ICs in such low-end platforms. 

Image 1 of 2

Bridges

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bridge rectifiers

Image 2 of 2

Bridges

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

HEC was wise enough to use two bridge rectifiers in this platform, which are bolted on a heat sink. 

Image 1 of 6

APFC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

APFC converter

Image 2 of 6

APFC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

APFC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

APFC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

APFC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

APFC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses three MagnaChip FETs and one NXP boost diode. These are decent parts, but we cannot say the same for the Teapo bulk cap, which is only rated at 85 degrees Celsius. 

Image 1 of 3

Main FETs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Main FETs and primary transformer

Image 2 of 3

Main FETs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Main FETs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The primary switching FETs are configured in a double forward topology, which is rarely used nowadays since most manufacturers prefer half-bridge topologies in their mid-capacity PSUs. 

Image 1 of 3

12V and minor rails SBRs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

12V and minor rail SBRs

Image 2 of 3

12V and minor rails SBRs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

12V and minor rails SBRs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The only two coils on the secondary side are a clear indication of a group regulation scheme. To make matters even worse, SBRs (Schottky Barrier Diodes) are used to rectify all rails instead of FETs, which are much more efficient. 

Image 1 of 4

Caps

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Filtering caps

Image 2 of 4

Caps

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

Caps

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

Caps

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The filtering caps on the secondary side belong to low-end Teapo and Elite lines. This PSU will have a hard time outliving the two-year warranty under higher than 30 degrees Celsius operating temperatures.

Image 1 of 2

5VSB

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5VSB circuit

Image 2 of 2

5VSB

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is a Power Integrations TNY279PN, while the secondary rectifier is a PFC PFR10L60CT SBR. The latter is strong enough to handle the 5VSB rail's demands. 

Supervisor IC

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The supervisor IC is provided by Weltrend and supports all necessary protection features but OTP, which looks to be missing from this platform. 

Image 1 of 3

Soldering quality

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality

Image 2 of 3

Soldering quality

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Soldering quality

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is satisfactory. Definitely not great, but good enough for this price range. 

Image 1 of 3

Cooling Fan

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooling fan

Image 2 of 3

Cooling Fan

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Rifle Bearing

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA states that the PSU's fan has a sleeve bearing, but I broke it apart and found an inferior rifle bearing. It is weird that EVGA's marketing team totally missed this. 

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Archaic59 02 January 2021 14:15
    Just another POS on the endless pile that we have to warn people about. Who could even use it? It's not for a gaming system and how many people really need 650 watts in a home office system? I remember when I used to recommend EVGA power supplies regularly. Yeah, the Super Flower days, which are long gone. RIP EVGA.
    Reply
  • DSzymborski 02 January 2021 15:35
    In fairness, even when EVGA had PSUs made by Super Flower and SeaSonic, the N series still totally sucked then as well.
    Reply
  • greatmaharg 02 January 2021 19:09
    To be clear, is this a review for the 80+ White rated W1, or unrated N1?
    Reply
  • maxamillionfeettall 03 January 2021 16:25
    "EVGA states that the PSU's fan has a sleeve bearing, but I broke it apart and found an inferior rifle bearing."

    Rifle bearing is just a modified sleeve bearing and is superior to plain sleeve bearings iirc. It's even stated in the psu 101 article, so idk why it's stated as inferior to plain sleeve bearing this time around.
    Reply