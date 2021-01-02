EVGA 650W N1 Power Supply Review

Today's best EVGA 650W N1 deals EVGA 100-N1-0650-L1, 650 N1,... Amazon Prime $54.99

The EVGA 650 N1 is a low-end PSU with low overall performance, low efficiency, noisy operation, and low-end parts at its internals. It managed to deliver, though, full load at 36 degrees Celsius, and its transient response at 12V is satisfactory, while the hold-up time is longer than what the ATX spec requires. Its build quality is low, and you should be careful not to overload its +12V rail since OCP is not correctly configured. This is definitely not stuff for our best PSU picks article, and you should get a Corsair CX650 or a CV650 instead. If you can pay more, you should also look at the Cooler Master MWE Bronze with similar capacity.

The EVGA N1 line consists of three members with capacities ranging from 550W to 750W. These PSUs aim for the mainstream market, so they don't have any modular cables, and according to EVGA, they can deliver full power at a low ambient temperature, 25 degrees Celsius. Typically, high-end PSUs can deliver full power continuously at 50 degrees Celsius. Still, they use higher quality components to achieve this, which cost way more than the parts that EVGA and HEC used for the N1 models.

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Theoretically speaking, the 650 N1 could handle a strong graphics card like the Nvidia RTX 3070, but I would advise against that since it only has two PCIe connectors installed on the same cable, which uses thin 20AWG gauges. If you have invested a high amount for a good GPU, it's better spend a bit more to get a decent power supply. Getting a PSU based on your leftover money after purchasing all the other system parts is not a wise move.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) HEC Max. DC Output 650W Efficiency 80 PLUS White, ETA-S (82-85%) Noise LAMBDA-S+ (35-40 dB[A]) Modular ✗ Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 25°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✗ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Rifle Bearing Fan (DWPH EFS-12E12H) Semi-Passive Operation ✗ Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.76 kg (3.88 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 2 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 24 20 52 3 0.3 Watts 130 624 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

Cables & Connectors

Fixed Cables Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (560mm) 1 1 18-20AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (620mm) 1 1 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (560mm+120mm) 1 2 20AWG No SATA (450mm+120mm+120mm) 2 6 20AWG No 4-pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm) / FDD (+120mm) 1 3 / 1 20-22AWG No

All cables are fixed, and the amount of provided connectors is satisfactory, given that this is a mainstream PSU. All cables are long enough, but the distance between all peripheral connectors is short. Moreover, it is a great shame to use thin 20AWG gauges on the PCIe and SATA connectors, while the ATX spec recommends 18AWG, at least.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cable Photos Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) HEC PCB Type Single Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x MPS HF81 (1x Discharge IC) Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor SCK-1R55 (1.5Ohm) Bridge Rectifier(s) 2 GBU1006 (600V, 10A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 3x MagnaChip MDP18N50 (500V, 11A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.27Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x NXP BYC10-600 (600V, 10A @ 78°C) Bulk Cap(s) 1x Teapo (400V, 470uF, 2,000h @ 85°C, LH) Main Switchers 2x MagnaChip MDP18N50 (500V, 11A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.27Ohm) PFC / PWM Combo Controller Champion CM6800TX Topology Primary side: APFC, Double Forward

Secondary side: Passive Rectification & Group Regulation Secondary Side - +12V & 5V SBRs 4x SBR30A60CT (60V, 30A @ 125°C), 2x STMicroelectronics STPS30L45CT (45V, 30A @ 135°C) 3.3V SBRs 2x STMicroelectronics STPS30L45CT (45V, 30A @ 135°C) Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 10x Teapo (1-3,000h @ 105°C, SC), 2x Elite (1,000h @ 85°C, PS) Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527 (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model DWPH EFS-12E12H (120mm, 12V, 0.50A, Rifle Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x PFC PFR10L60CT SBR (60V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Power Integrations TNY279PN

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Overall Photos Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a low-end platform from HEC, using an outdated design. On the primary side, there is an APFC converter, thankfully, and the two pain FETs are installed in double forward topology. On the secondary side, passive rectification is used along with a group regulation scheme where 12V and 5V are tied together, while the 3.3V rail is independently regulated. Group regulation is not recommended for any modern system since it requires a high enough load at 12V and 5V to keep voltages on these rails in control. If the load is unbalanced between the rails, load regulation goes south.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Transient filter Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient filtering stage includes all necessary parts, and it even uses an MOV and a discharge IC. It is a nice surprise to find discharge ICs in such low-end platforms.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bridge rectifiers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

HEC was wise enough to use two bridge rectifiers in this platform, which are bolted on a heat sink.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) APFC converter Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses three MagnaChip FETs and one NXP boost diode. These are decent parts, but we cannot say the same for the Teapo bulk cap, which is only rated at 85 degrees Celsius.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Main FETs and primary transformer Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The primary switching FETs are configured in a double forward topology, which is rarely used nowadays since most manufacturers prefer half-bridge topologies in their mid-capacity PSUs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 12V and minor rail SBRs Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The only two coils on the secondary side are a clear indication of a group regulation scheme. To make matters even worse, SBRs (Schottky Barrier Diodes) are used to rectify all rails instead of FETs, which are much more efficient.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Filtering caps Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The filtering caps on the secondary side belong to low-end Teapo and Elite lines. This PSU will have a hard time outliving the two-year warranty under higher than 30 degrees Celsius operating temperatures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 5VSB circuit Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller is a Power Integrations TNY279PN, while the secondary rectifier is a PFC PFR10L60CT SBR. The latter is strong enough to handle the 5VSB rail's demands.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The supervisor IC is provided by Weltrend and supports all necessary protection features but OTP, which looks to be missing from this platform.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Soldering quality Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is satisfactory. Definitely not great, but good enough for this price range.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cooling fan Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA states that the PSU's fan has a sleeve bearing, but I broke it apart and found an inferior rifle bearing. It is weird that EVGA's marketing team totally missed this.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content