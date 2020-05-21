EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 Review: Boosted Performance in a Crowded Market

EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 deals EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 Newegg $179.99 View

Given the EVGA GTX 1650 GDDR6 SC Ultra is a budget graphics card, it's not designed or recommended for higher resolution gaming at 1440p or 4K — though we do test all cards at higher settings. 1080p remains a popular resolution for gaming, and the GTX 1650 happily plugs along at over 60 fps in most games at medium settings. Across our test suite, the card averages 80.3 fps at 1080p medium, and even the average 99th percentile score is above 60. Individual games do show some dips, however.

Metro Exodus is the only game that fails to reach an average of 60 fps, and it still manages a playable 55 fps. However, Borderlands 3, Final Fantasy XIV, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider all have minimum fps drop below 60. Compared to other graphics cards, the EVGA GTX 1650 GDDR6 is 13% faster than the vanilla GTX 1650 (GDDR5), but it's also 16% slower than the GTX 1650 Super and nearly 18% slower than the RX 5500 XT 4GB. Considering it's nominally the same price as both of those cards (within $10 at least), that's a problem.

Also interesting to note is that the GTX 1060 6GB and nearly 6-years-old GTX 980 are both about 7% faster than the GTX 1650 GDDR6. It does at least barely beat the GTX 1060 3GB by 4%, however, along with both the GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1050. Not that that's saying much, considering the 1050 Ti and GTX 1050 were never particularly fast.

Nine Game Average

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Borderlands 3

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Division 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Far Cry 5

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Final Fantasy XIV

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Forza Horizon 4

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Metro Exodus

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Red Dead Redemption 2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Strange Brigade

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

