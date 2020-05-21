EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 Review: Boosted Performance in a Crowded Market

Cranking up the settings to 1080p ultra doesn't help the 4GB card, as you'd expect. Performance drops by 32% and average framerates are now just 54.6 fps. There are still games where the EVGA GTX 1650 GDDR6 can break 60 fps, but there are many more where it can't — and three of the games, Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, and Red Dead Redemption 2 — are dangerously close to falling below 30 fps.
The overall standings don't change much, however. The EVGA 1650 GDDR6 card is still 13% faster than the GTX 1650 GDDR5 and 16% slower than the GTX 1650 Super. It does gain some ground on the RX 5500 XT 4GB card — it's only 10% slower now, at least in part because AMD GPUs seem to need a bit more VRAM than their Nvidia counterparts. The RX 5500 XT 8GB's lead widens, however, delivering 24% better performance than the 1650 GDDR6 at 1080p ultra.
If you're curious, we've also listed the overall performance charts for the various GPUs at 1440p and 4K at the bottom of the page. Just say no to 4K if you're on a budget GPU, and probably even if you're on a high-end GPU. 1440p medium doesn't look too bad, averaging 53.7 fps. 1440p ultra causes a 30% drop to just 37.4 fps, however, and cranking the resolution even higher is just asking for pain. 4K medium is basically out of reach in most games, with average performance of 28.0 fps. Or, if you're a glutton for punishment, 4K ultra is hanging out with the teens at a mere 18.9 fps.
Nine Game Average
Borderlands 3
The Division 2
Far Cry 5
Final Fantasy XIV
Forza Horizon 4
Metro Exodus
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Strange Brigade
1440p Medium/Ultra and 4K Medium/Ultra Gaming Performance
Hey at least it's not 20-25% slower and $40 more than the 3-year-old RX570this time around.
Not impressed at all. My $80 used Sapphire Pulse RX570 4g would humiliate this card that costs double. So would my $89 Sapphire Nitro RX480 8g used.
In any case, this really only slightly improves the poor standing of the 1650. It's still less capable than the RX 570 4GB. The only saving grace is significantly lower power draw. But "higher price and lower performance" tends to not be a strong selling point at this level, especially if a PCIe connector is going to be needed anyway.
EDIT: also, I didn't realize that the 5500 XT 8GB was as close to the 1660's performance as that. I had for some reason thought the gap between them was wider.