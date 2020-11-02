Gigabyte G34WQC Review: High-Contrast, Immersive Ultrawide

To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The Gigabyte G34WQC checks most of the boxes on the list of things needed for good HDR. Its VA panel makes the most of the technology with over 3,000:1 native contrast, and, according to our testing, it covers 85% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The G34WQC adds brightness in HDR mode with nearly 500 nits peak brightness. With a respectable black level of 0.1426 nit, it delivers just under 3,500:1 contrast. This is a little higher than the SDR number but not as high as monitors with a dynamic contrast feature or selective dimming backlight. Screens like the 32" Samsung Odyssey G7 can put out over 17,000:1 using those techniques. But the Gigabyte still beats the other displays in its category and certainly renders better HDR than an IPS monitor, like the LG above.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are no color adjustments available in the G34WQC’s HDR mode, but our tests show it to be accurate enough that few users will notice a problem. At 50% brightness and higher, we can see a slightly cool tint in test patterns, but real-world content looked pretty good. Bright whites and mid-tone grays were a little flat, but brighter colors weren't affected. The luminance curve stays close to spec with a transition to tone-mapping at 68%. This means detail will be clear in shadow and highlight areas.

Looking at the gamut chart, we see a little undersaturation in the upper part of the triangle (red, green, yellow and cyan), while blue and magenta are slightly over. Tracking is linear so detail stays crisp. Overall, the image is a bit better in HDR mode.