Trending

Gigabyte G34WQC Review: High-Contrast, Immersive Ultrawide

A high bar for ultrawide gaming monitors

By

Gigabyte G34WQC
(Image: © Gigabyte)

To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The Gigabyte G34WQC checks most of the boxes on the list of things needed for good HDR. Its VA panel makes the most of the technology with over 3,000:1 native contrast, and, according to our testing, it covers 85% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

Image 1 of 3

HDR

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

HDR

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

HDR

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The G34WQC adds brightness in HDR mode with nearly 500 nits peak brightness. With a respectable black level of 0.1426 nit, it delivers just under 3,500:1 contrast. This is a little higher than the SDR number but not as high as monitors with a dynamic contrast feature or selective dimming backlight. Screens like the 32" Samsung Odyssey G7 can put out over 17,000:1 using those techniques. But the Gigabyte still beats the other displays in its category and certainly renders better HDR than an IPS monitor, like the LG above.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

Image 1 of 2

Greyscale

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

Greyscale

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There are no color adjustments available in the G34WQC’s HDR mode, but our tests show it to be accurate enough that few users will notice a problem. At 50% brightness and higher, we can see a slightly cool tint in test patterns, but real-world content looked pretty good. Bright whites and mid-tone grays were a little flat, but brighter colors weren't affected. The luminance curve stays close to spec with a transition to tone-mapping at 68%. This means detail will be clear in shadow and highlight areas.

Looking at the gamut chart, we see a little undersaturation in the upper part of the triangle (red, green, yellow and cyan), while blue and magenta are slightly over. Tracking is linear so detail stays crisp. Overall, the image is a bit better in HDR mode.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nekyno 02 November 2020 18:04
    Thanks for a first review of this screen, great to hear that Gigabyte has done well with overdrive settings and input lag is fine. Moreover 85% DCI-P3 with an average calibration is good.

    However, many users report flickering with VRR turned on both in Freesync and G-sync. Have you experience any and which GPUs have you been using?
    Reply
  • D1v1n3D 02 November 2020 20:48
    VA panels have a major issue with ghosting or horrible pixel blur at fast motion Nano IPS is still a better looking panel all day everyday, I just wish they would fix the OLED issues of burn in images, and progress into Gaming monitors with 240hz + I will never go less than a 240hz at 1440p specially now that there are cards that can push that at ultra or high settings. GO RX series :). and HP Omen x27 240hz has dci-p3 of 90% on a TN panel and has been out for over a year this Gigabyte is GARBO a lot of games don't natively support ultra wide very niche specially in high end gaming or competition gaming.
    Reply
  • aalkjsdflkj 03 November 2020 20:18
    Thank you for the review! I've been waiting a few years for a monitor with these specs - 3440x1440, >100Hz, HDR, Freesync and GSync compatible, curved screen, and most importantly under $400. I thought I'd be waiting a few more years but it looks like they did a good job with this one on top of having the characteristics I was looking for.
    Reply
  • TechLurker 05 November 2020 20:34
    How does this compare to the Nixeus EDG34? Specs look very similar.
    Reply