Gigabyte G34WQC Review: High-Contrast, Immersive Ultrawide

(Image: © Gigabyte)

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Gigabyte G34WQC isn’t a great monitor for sharing. At 45 degrees to the sides, light falls off by around 40%, and the color shifts to green. We can see a similar result in the vertical plane with a further loss of detail as gamma becomes lower. You’ll want to sit front and center for the best image quality. At 2-3 feet away head on there are no issues visible.

Screen Uniformity

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The top four monitors here all fall under 10% average deviation, meaning they have no visible bleed, glow or hotspots. The G34WQC is exceptional with a 7.67% score. Our sample looked perfect when viewing full-field test patterns in a dark room. There were no color uniformity issues either.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Pixel Response

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The G34WQC breezed through our speed tests, showing typical performance for a 144 Hz monitor. 7ms is a low enough screen draw time that motion blur can barely be seen. Gigabyte’s excellent overdrive implementation reduces that blur even more. With 27ms of total control lag, competitive gamers won’t have any problem keeping up with their opponents. We observed smooth motion with no stutter or hesitation to either mouse or keyboard inputs.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nekyno 02 November 2020 18:04
    Thanks for a first review of this screen, great to hear that Gigabyte has done well with overdrive settings and input lag is fine. Moreover 85% DCI-P3 with an average calibration is good.

    However, many users report flickering with VRR turned on both in Freesync and G-sync. Have you experience any and which GPUs have you been using?
    Reply
  • D1v1n3D 02 November 2020 20:48
    VA panels have a major issue with ghosting or horrible pixel blur at fast motion Nano IPS is still a better looking panel all day everyday, I just wish they would fix the OLED issues of burn in images, and progress into Gaming monitors with 240hz + I will never go less than a 240hz at 1440p specially now that there are cards that can push that at ultra or high settings. GO RX series :). and HP Omen x27 240hz has dci-p3 of 90% on a TN panel and has been out for over a year this Gigabyte is GARBO a lot of games don't natively support ultra wide very niche specially in high end gaming or competition gaming.
    Reply
  • aalkjsdflkj 03 November 2020 20:18
    Thank you for the review! I've been waiting a few years for a monitor with these specs - 3440x1440, >100Hz, HDR, Freesync and GSync compatible, curved screen, and most importantly under $400. I thought I'd be waiting a few more years but it looks like they did a good job with this one on top of having the characteristics I was looking for.
    Reply
  • TechLurker 05 November 2020 20:34
    How does this compare to the Nixeus EDG34? Specs look very similar.
    Reply