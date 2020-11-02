Gigabyte G34WQC Review: High-Contrast, Immersive Ultrawide

Viewing Angles

The Gigabyte G34WQC isn’t a great monitor for sharing. At 45 degrees to the sides, light falls off by around 40%, and the color shifts to green. We can see a similar result in the vertical plane with a further loss of detail as gamma becomes lower. You’ll want to sit front and center for the best image quality. At 2-3 feet away head on there are no issues visible.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

The top four monitors here all fall under 10% average deviation, meaning they have no visible bleed, glow or hotspots. The G34WQC is exceptional with a 7.67% score. Our sample looked perfect when viewing full-field test patterns in a dark room. There were no color uniformity issues either.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

The G34WQC breezed through our speed tests, showing typical performance for a 144 Hz monitor. 7ms is a low enough screen draw time that motion blur can barely be seen. Gigabyte’s excellent overdrive implementation reduces that blur even more. With 27ms of total control lag, competitive gamers won’t have any problem keeping up with their opponents. We observed smooth motion with no stutter or hesitation to either mouse or keyboard inputs.