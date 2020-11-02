Gigabyte G34WQC Review: High-Contrast, Immersive Ultrawide

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Our Gigabyte G34WQC comparison roundup includes only ultrawide monitors. We have the Cooler Master GM34-CW, ViewSonic’XG350R-C, Viotek GNV34DBE, AOC CU34G2X and LG 34GK950F, the lone IPS panel. All others are VA.

SDR luminance is healthy for the Gigabyte G34WQC, over 386 nits at the maximum backlight setting. Cooler Master’s monitor is the brightest because it uses the same peak for both SDR and HDR. Gigabyte reserves energy in SDR and puts out over 500 nits in HDR mode.

While the G34WQC’s black level is third among the group, it has the greatest dynamic range with a static contrast ratio over 3,130:1. This is impressive, even for a VA, which is known for delivering high contrast.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Our calibration (see recommended settings on page 1) levels the playing field and gives the black level contest to the G34WQC. 0.0577 nit is one of the lowest values we’ve recorded. The resulting contrast is 3,478.6:1, which is a pleasant surprise considering that our only adjustment was to switch the color temp from Normal to User. We didn't make any changes to the RGB sliders.

ANSI contrast became only slightly lower after our calibration, which means the Gigabyte is using a quality panel part with a precisely fitted grid polarizer. Real world content has a lot of depth and pop with saturated color true blacks and bright highlights. The image is even more impressive when you consider the price tag's just $400.