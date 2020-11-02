Trending

Gigabyte G34WQC Review: High-Contrast, Immersive Ultrawide

A high bar for ultrawide gaming monitors

By

Gigabyte G34WQC
(Image: © Gigabyte)

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Our Gigabyte G34WQC comparison roundup includes only ultrawide monitors. We have the Cooler Master GM34-CW, ViewSonic’XG350R-C, Viotek GNV34DBE, AOC CU34G2X and LG 34GK950F, the lone IPS panel. All others are VA.

Image 1 of 3

Brightness

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

Brightness

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Brightness

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

SDR luminance is healthy for the Gigabyte G34WQC, over 386 nits at the maximum backlight setting. Cooler Master’s monitor is the brightest because it uses the same peak for both SDR and HDR. Gigabyte reserves energy in SDR and puts out over 500 nits in HDR mode.

While the G34WQC’s black level is third among the group, it has the greatest dynamic range with a static contrast ratio over 3,130:1. This is impressive, even for a VA, which is known for delivering high contrast.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3

Contrast

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

Contrast

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Contrast

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our calibration (see recommended settings on page 1) levels the playing field and gives the black level contest to the G34WQC. 0.0577 nit is one of the lowest values we’ve recorded. The resulting contrast is 3,478.6:1, which is a pleasant surprise considering that our only adjustment was to switch the color temp from Normal to User. We didn't make any changes to the RGB sliders.

ANSI contrast became only slightly lower after our calibration, which means the Gigabyte is using a quality panel part with a precisely fitted grid polarizer. Real world content has a lot of depth and pop with saturated color true blacks and bright highlights. The image is even more impressive when you consider the price tag's just $400.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nekyno 02 November 2020 18:04
    Thanks for a first review of this screen, great to hear that Gigabyte has done well with overdrive settings and input lag is fine. Moreover 85% DCI-P3 with an average calibration is good.

    However, many users report flickering with VRR turned on both in Freesync and G-sync. Have you experience any and which GPUs have you been using?
    Reply
  • D1v1n3D 02 November 2020 20:48
    VA panels have a major issue with ghosting or horrible pixel blur at fast motion Nano IPS is still a better looking panel all day everyday, I just wish they would fix the OLED issues of burn in images, and progress into Gaming monitors with 240hz + I will never go less than a 240hz at 1440p specially now that there are cards that can push that at ultra or high settings. GO RX series :). and HP Omen x27 240hz has dci-p3 of 90% on a TN panel and has been out for over a year this Gigabyte is GARBO a lot of games don't natively support ultra wide very niche specially in high end gaming or competition gaming.
    Reply
  • aalkjsdflkj 03 November 2020 20:18
    Thank you for the review! I've been waiting a few years for a monitor with these specs - 3440x1440, >100Hz, HDR, Freesync and GSync compatible, curved screen, and most importantly under $400. I thought I'd be waiting a few more years but it looks like they did a good job with this one on top of having the characteristics I was looking for.
    Reply
  • TechLurker 05 November 2020 20:34
    How does this compare to the Nixeus EDG34? Specs look very similar.
    Reply